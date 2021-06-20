Body of missing kayaker found on Crystal River
At about 5:09 p.m., when a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release went out, deputies and a county deputy coroner were en route to the Redstone area to meet with those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts of the 41-year-old kayaker that went missing on the Crystal River Thursday.
“Today, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was notified by the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District that the body of the missing ... kayaker had been located and recovered in the general area he was last seen near the Meatgrinder rapid on the Crystal River,” the release explains.
At the time of the press release, there was limited information available regarding the recovery of the missing kayaker.
“The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will release more information regarding this incident and the identity of the deceased kayaker at a later time, pending the completion of the Coroner’s death investigation and notification of the deceased’s family,” the release continues.
The news release states that the man was with a group of three, and that emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.
“We found the boat today but not the person,” the sheriff said Friday afternoon. “The water is high and moving very fast.”
The search was conducted primarily by foot along the riverbank and also using drone technology, to no avail, DiSalvo said.
“My understanding of that section of the river is that it’s pretty unsafe,” said Jenny Cutright, public information officer for Carbondale Fire.
Snowmass Canyon fire update
The Snowmass Canyon fire that started by lightning on Friday, as of Saturday morning, was still burning on federal land located on the north side of Lower River Road, adjacent to Mile Marker 28 on Highway 82.
Seven firefighters from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and seven firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management were airlifted into the fire scene to “continue suppressing the fire,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo wrote in a social media post Saturday morning. At that time, the fire was contained to just under 2 acres.
“Helicopter water drops will continue throughout the day on Saturday,” DiSalvo wrote. “ Similar to Friday, we are expecting dry thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds each afternoon this weekend. As a reminder, Pitkin County remains in Stage 1 fire restrictions.”
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there were no road closures or pre-evacuation orders in place due to the blaze.
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a red flag warning for Pitkin County and surrounding areas for both Saturday and Sunday, each from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Numerous wildfires have been reported in the northwest region of Colorado as a result of Friday evening’s storms.