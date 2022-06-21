Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday — and going until close — Mi Chola will host a “community show of support” for Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain, who in the early-morning hours of June 14 lost their home and family members to a structure fire.
The blaze, which was reported at about 2:15 a.m., took the lives of Coerdt’s parents, Henrie Clauss Coerdt, 76, and Barbara “Suni” Coerdt, 71, who were visiting from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, as well as Coerdt and Sartain’s pets. Coerdt, for his part, was air-lifted to an ICU in Denver, where he has been treated for second- and third-degree burns. Investigators concluded that there was no foul play in the fire’s start, so now insurance companies have taken the lead.
In addition to the roughly 1,300 individual community members who have so far donated to the GoFundMe page (tinyurl.com/clintcoerdtgofundme), several brands have stepped up to participate in Thursday’s fundraiser at Mi Chola, including Capitol Creek Brewing, Suerte Tequila, Lift Vodka, Breakthru Beverage Group and Southern Glazer’s. Additionally, local DJs Golden and Set Break will be curating beats on scene to keep spirits high. All sales — $8 drafts and $15 cocktails — will be donated to the GoFundMe page.
Aspen Ideas Festival announces summer lineup
The Aspen Institute last week shared the full programming schedule for the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival. From June 25 through July 1, more than 300 leaders and innovators will gather in the Roaring Fork Valley to engage in “deep and inquisitive discussion of the issues that shape our lives and challenge our times, spanning politics, business, science, the arts, education and more,” according to an Aspen Institute press release.
The agenda is available to view in full at www.aspenideas.org/schedule, with a number of high-profile speakers and sessions yet to be announced. The festival is divided into two parts, which run from June 25-28, and June 28-July 1. Passes are available now.
Notably, on June 29, the Ideas Festival will present a tribute to the late Secretary Madeleine Albright. Remarks will be given by Katie Albright, executive director of the San Francisco Child Abuse Prevention Center.
Afterwards, two close interlocutors and friends of Secretary Albright will appear on stage to discuss the challenges and promises of global diplomacy: Hillary Rodham Clinton, secretary of state in the Obama Administration, and Stephen J. Hadley, national security advisor under George W. Bush. The interview will be conducted by Yamiche Alcindor, Washington correspondent for NBC News and Anchor and Moderator of Washington Week on PBS.
“In 1997, Albright was appointed by President Bill Clinton as the first female Secretary of State and became, at that time, the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government,” an Aspen Institute press release notes.
“Throughout her career, Secretary Albright set a high bar as a tough negotiator deeply committed to principles of democracy at home and abroad. Albright became a trustee of the Aspen Institute in 2002 and played a vital role within the organization over two decades; among a number of initiatives, she founded the Aspen Minister’s Forum, helped to establish Aspen Central Europe, received the Institute’s Henry Crown Leadership Award in 2011, and participated in many Institute programs and events.”