State Highway 133 in Gunnison County has reopened to traffic following the installation of a temporary bridge.
Monday’s reopening of the roadway took place 10 days ahead of the contractual deadline, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Contractor R.L. Wadsworth began the project on May 23.
“The process for this type of prefabricated bridge usually requires four months, but crews expedited the installation,” a CDOT announcement says. “We appreciate the hard work and innovation of the CDOT Region 3 team and our contractor partners to get this road back open to the traveling public as quickly as possible.”
A safety closure for the highway began on May 2 at mile-markers 14-19, near the town of Somerset, due to significant road damage. The damage originally began with a small sinkhole and lane closure on the weekend of April 29.
Major flooding from nearby Bear Creek early on the week of May 1 filled a culvert with debris and flooded the roadway, pushing the culvert through the other side of the road and eroding the roadway embankment, causing the road to collapse, CDOT said.
“We know how important Highway 133 is to communities in the area like Paonia, Hotchkiss and Somerset. It is critical for carrying traffic ranging from daily commuting, to agriculture, to tourism. We appreciate our neighbors’ patience, which helped make this expedited delivery possible,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
A CDOT design team is working on the permanent repairs for Highway 133, which will replace the damaged culvert and repave the highway quickly.