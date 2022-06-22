The Snowmass Rodeo’s 48th season begins tonight for a “true Colorado Western experience,” according to a Snowmass Tourism news release.
One of the longest running rodeos in Colorado, it will be held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday, rain or shine, through Aug. 17. New for the summer season: a second rodeo at 1 p.m. on July 6, in addition to the 7 p.m. show.
Competitions include bull riding, team roping and barrel racing. Children can participate in the calf scramble and mutton busting events, the release says. Pre-rodeo activities include chicken poop bingo, a petting zoo, kids roping, mechanical bull rides, wooden cutouts for photos, a cowboy saloon and a barbecue dinner.
The rodeos take place on the Snowmass Rodeo Grounds off Brush Creek Road, just past the roundabout that serves as the entrance to Snowmass Village. Tickets are available at the gate or online; the cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children. Arena gates open 5 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to utilize public transportation from the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot off Highway 82 and the Base Village parking garage. Parking is limited this summer at the rodeo lot. No parking is allowed on any of the roadway shoulders at any time.
Overflow parking is available at the Two Creeks Parking Lot, as well as at Anderson Ranch Arts Center and Snowmass Chapel. Free shuttles are available on a loop to the rodeo grounds from these lots.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit snowmassrodeo.org.
Youthentity’s fundraiser runs today through Sunday
The annual fundraiser for Carbondale nonprofit Youthentity, which works to teach financial literacy and career skills to students, starts today with an online auction and raffle.
The Pig Roast Fundraiser at youthentity.org is open for five days of bidding, according to an announcement from the nonprofit. Auction-raffle items include: private chef dining experiences; high-end wine and spirits donated by Woody Creek Distillers, Sopris Liquors and Marble Distillery, among others; luxury travel packages; gift cards from local restaurants and retailers; adventure experiences such as cat-skiing on Aspen Mountain and whitewater rafting with Blazing Adventures; pet products; coffee; car washes; and more.
Youthentity also offers Roaring Fork Valley high school students a chance to earn credits, industry certifications and scholarships through its career exploration program, Career Academy. After almost 20 years of working primarily in the valley and other Western Slope communities, Youthentity’s financial literacy outreach grew by over 80% in 2020-21 and included schools and counties on the Front Range. The program then grew another 50% during the 2021-22 school year, the organization said.
“Understanding personal financial literacy is more important than ever; the rising cost of living and other challenges make this education imperative for young people. Along with making smart decisions about one’s career path, these are the real-world tools necessary for successful futures,” Kirsten McDaniel, executive director, said in a prepared statement.
The online auction and raffle open today at 7 a.m. and close on Sunday at 10 p.m. For more information, visit youthentity.org.