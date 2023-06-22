The Coal Basin Ranch community trail system west of Redstone will kick off its summer season today with a free outdoor concert by the Birds of Play band, an American roots quartet based in southwest Colorado.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. near the main pond at Coal Basin Ranch, 4 miles west of Redstone. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic meal, camp chairs and blankets.
Coal Basin Ranch operates a free public trail system in the heart of its 221 acres. The ranch was formerly the base for the Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company. Now the ranch “serves as a model of the nexus between restoration and recreation, demonstrating how trails can be an integral part of restoration,” according to promotional material.
Pitkin County endorses Ashcroft-area wilderness
Pitkin County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to sign a letter of support for a proposal to add designated wilderness around the Ashcroft ghost town.
Conservation groups want to add about 1,070 acres in the upper Castle Creek Valley to the Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act, also known as GORP. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is contemplating introducing a bill in the senate to seek designation of wilderness additions, largely in Gunnison County. Conservation groups wanted to piggyback onto the effort with the lands in Pitkin County.
The request to support the Ashcroft Wilderness Addition was informally approved 4-0 by Pitkin County commissioners in a work session. Commissioner Steve Child was absent due to illness.
“It seems like an obvious thing to do,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman.
The Ashcroft Wilderness Addition is a long, narrow piece of land west of Castle Creek Road. The proposed wilderness is sandwiched between Castle Creek Road and the Maroon-Bells Snowmass Wilderness Boundary. The north boundary of the addition is at the American Lake Trailhead. The south border is south of Pine Creek Cookhouse.
If the area is designated wilderness, it wouldn’t interfere with the Ashcroft Ski Touring operations or close any existing roads used for motorized or mechanized travel. The Pearl Pass Road wouldn’t be affected, for example.