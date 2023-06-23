The White River National Forest has approved a proposal to inventory and study the quality and quantity of waste methane gas venting near inactive coal mines in Coal Basin west of Redstone using aircraft and surface instruments.
The decision authorizes Delta Brick and Climate Co. LLC to use ground-based monitoring units as well as aircraft to gather data about the volume, concentration and location of methane gas being emitted into the atmosphere from vents, mining adits and other surface features. This information will help identify the type of methane gas mitigation projects to pursue in the future, a U.S. Forest Service news release says.
Delta Brick and Climate plans to place up to 10, 8-foot tall, tripod-mounted methane identification instruments in 50 separate locations from June through October. The instruments would be accessed and moved by foot and horse. Aircraft work includes overflights from fixed-wing aircraft or helicopters as well as instrumented drones.
“This current project is about gathering data regarding methane venting in Coal Basin,” Aspen-Sopris Deputy District Ranger Jennifer Schuller said in a statement.
Should a proposal to mitigate methane be submitted in the future, there will be an opportunity for the public to comment through a separate environmental analysis.
Pitkin County seeks awards nominations
Pitkin County is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards and the Greg Mace Award.
Community members are invited to submit nominations for people spending their time and energy giving back. Nominees do not need to be county residents but their volunteer efforts must have taken place in Pitkin County. The deadline for submissions is July 31.
Now in the 23rd year, the awards were established to honor individuals and groups for outstanding service, leadership and civic involvement. Recipients are chosen for their service in the following categories: seniors; health; diversity, equity and inclusion; education; good Samaritan; environment; rising stars (18 years and younger); and significant one-time event.
In addition, the Greg Mace Award recognizes an outstanding individual who has dedicated significant time to volunteering. The award is named after the late Greg Mace, a well-known Aspen native who died in 1986 during a training mission on North Maroon peak. Mace was a longtime volunteer member of Mountain Rescue Aspen.
The nomination forms are available in English and Spanish. Visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8BdmGxemkjfz_i7A-4FzDahG5fRDV9WwoWsxiXInZWUfdGQ/viewform.