The city of Aspen’s Fourth of July Parade Committee has selected longtime local resident and community volunteer Joe Zanin to serve as grand marshal for this year’s event.
The committee took nominations from the community and chose Zanin based on criteria that the grand marshal should live or work in Aspen and have contributed to the community in an overwhelming way, according to a city news release.
Zanin, who also is a member of the Aspen Hall of Fame, has served on the boards of the Aspen Camp School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the Aspen Consolidated Sanitation District and the Pitkin County Board of Adjustments, among others.
He was president of the Aspen High School Booster Club and served on advisory boards for U.S. Bank and the Aspen School District woodworking department. He has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley since the mid-1960s.
The grand marshal rides in the first car of the parade, launching the annual event, the release adds.
English in Action benefit July 14 features Hakakian
English In Action’s Summer Benefit on July 14 will feature guest speaker Roya Hakakian, author of “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious” and other works.
The event will take place at the Hotel Jerome from 5-7:30 p.m., with music by Josefina Mendez during cocktails for the first hour, followed by the program beginning at 6 p.m., according to an English in Action news release.
As Hakakian points out in “A Beginner’s Guide,” there is no one American immigrant experience. “The fundraiser will highlight the diverse contributions of immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley and the importance of building stronger communities through cross-cultural exchange and understanding,” the release says.
The benefit supports English In Action, an El Jebel-based nonprofit working to empower immigrant adults in the Roaring Fork Valley. The organization matches adults who want to improve their English with volunteer tutors, one-on-one and in small groups.
Hakakian will be joined in conversation with Alexandra Yajko, a member of English In Action’s Advisory Council and Summer Benefit Host Committee.
Tickets start at $300. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit englishinaction.org/summer-benefit/ or call 970-963-9200.