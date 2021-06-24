Lazy boots for local roots
Local nonprofit organizations Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Roaring Fork Conservancy will assist Pitkin County Open Space & Trails Saturday in a significant planting effort as part of ongoing restoration of the Lazy Glen Open Space.
“When purchased by Pitkin County, animal habitat and general ecology of the former working ranch was significantly degraded,” a RFOV announcement said.
Years of sustained restoration efforts have collaboratively increased public access to the property while also gradually returning portions of the parcel to its pre-ranching landscape. Individual members of the community can volunteer this Saturday to plant 500 native trees; these new plants have been grown directly from Lazy Glen cuttings, making them genetically predisposed to site conditions and further increasing the likelihood of their growth.
Aspen Chapel hosts 35 teens cycling 1,600 miles from Seattle to Denver
Nicholas Vesey, minister of Aspen Chapel, announced today that the Aspen Chapel is excited to be hosting 35 teenage cyclists on their 1,600-mile ride between Seattle and Denver, during an overnight stay in the Aspen Chapel Gallery space.
“‘DeCycles is a journey of a lifetime for these kids. The riders have many stories to tell and are thrilled to stop at the Chapel on their way through Aspen,” Vesey said in a statement.
The deCycles is a Christian teen cross-country-cycling youth group based in Indiana that includes 35 student riders who will pedal 1,600 miles in three weeks from Seattle to Denver. Along the way they will visit Seattle, Portland, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver.
“Climbing the Continental Divide at 12,000 feet will be a significant challenge. The riders are excited and scared at the same time. They trained diligently every day for the three months before this trip. They will triumphantly return to Indiana totally transformed in body, mind and spirit,” an Aspen Chapel announcement declared.