Beginning July 5, the city of Aspen will implement parking changes designed to improve safety in the downtown core.
The changes are being made in alignment with the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, the Downtown Enhancement Pedestrian Project and the Aspen Area Community Plan. The changes include strict enforcement of the four-hour parking limit, new paid-parking spaces, restrictions and reductions on the number of construction vehicles and increased fines for parking violations, a city news release says.
“The core parking modifications follow research, outreach, and community feedback designed to balance the needs of all users and encourage more compliance with current rules. The increase in violation fines will be the first implemented by the city in 20 years,” the release states.
“The changes to the parking program are designed to promote a safer and fairer experience with parking, but even more so, to encourage a personal reduction in fossil fuel consumption,” P.J. Murray, a city engineering project manager, said in the release.
Since early 2021, the city’s parking and engineering departments have collaboratively explored options to create a safer parking experience for drivers and other users interacting with parking. An umbrella project, Safety in the Core, combines the goals of increasing safety, mobility and equity in Aspen’s right-of-way throughout the commercial core. This summer’s project work includes the Galena and Cooper Living Lab, which will test temporary cyclist and pedestrian improvements and parking spot reclassifications from late June through September, the release says.
Among the fine increases: going over the paid limit, from $30 to $50; illegal parking, from $50 to $75; unauthorized parking in a handicap zone, $100 to $250.
Those who receive a citation can visit aspen.t2hosted.com to pay or dispute a parking ticket. The parking department’s customer service line for questions or comments on the parking changes is at 970-340-4334. More information can be found at aspen.gov/314/Parking.