The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit and Grand Valley Fire Protection District have formed a unified command to battle the Spring Creek Fire, 5 miles southwest of Parachute.
On Saturday, the fire district was called to a brush fire around 2 p.m. near Spring Creek. Initial responding firefighters found an active fire running and spotting in rugged pinyon-juniper and grassy terrain, a joint news release says.
Crews from Debeque Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, Lower Valley Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the fire management unit responded to assist the district with firefighting efforts.
“This is a great example of cooperators coming together to support the community,” Incident Commander Chris Jackson said in the release. “Crews are working diligently to protect resources and contain this blaze.”
The Spring Creek Fire is approximately 201 acres with moderate fire behavior. Air and ground resources will expand on the progress made overnight from Saturday to Sunday to try and contain the fire within the current footprint.
No structures are immediately threatened, and no injuries have been reported. The cause is unknown and under investigation at this time, the release says.
Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. The fire management unit will use its Facebook page to provide updates as new information becomes available.
USFS approves potential sale or lease of parcel
The White River National Forest has issued a final decision approving the potential sale or lease of a parcel at its El Jebel administrative site.
Under the decision, all or portions of the 30-acre property could be sold or leased. Eagle and Pitkin counties have been offered the first right of refusal, a news release says.
“With this final decision approving the potential conveyance, the counties can develop a specific proposal to purchase or lease the parcel,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner in a statement.
The counties have identified some likely uses based on listening sessions held in 2021, such as recreation, conservation and low-density housing.
The site is currently used for employee housing and equipment storage. The decision and supporting documents are available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50663.
CORE grants available for efficiency projects
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency is accepting applications for grants up to $50,000 for construction projects in Pitkin and Eagle counties, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Projects that demonstrate a strong commitment to energy efficiency or electrification and are located within Pitkin County or the Roaring Fork Valley boundary of Eagle County are eligible. Grants are available for fuel switching, large retrofit and new construction initiatives that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and benefit the overall community, a news release said.
Those living, working or operating single-family homes, multi-family homes or commercial buildings may apply. Priority consideration and potential additional funding will be given to community participants in child care, education, nonprofit, local government or local workforce housing, as well as active military, veterans or first responders.
CORE’s grant program includes four cycle periods throughout the year, and this will be the second cycle in 2023. The next one will open in mid-September, pending funding availability. Grants will not be awarded to projects that have already been completed.
The application process is designed to be straightforward and accessible for all applicants, and grants can be combined with non-CORE tax credits, rebates and other grants. CORE also offers advice about additional regional, state and national energy-saving funding options, along with rebates and technical assistance. CORE team members can assist with navigating the application process and finding additional resources.
Applications are due on July 17 at 11:59 p.m. For questions or more information, visit aspencore.org/core-grant/.