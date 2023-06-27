Issues related to the proposed redevelopment of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will take center stage at meetings of the Board of County Commissioners today and Wednesday.
The discussions will focus on the Aviation Demand Forecast, which recently was passed by the Airport Advisory Board. The AAB has recommended to county commissioners that the forecast be included in the 2023 Airport Layout Plan, a roadmap for the airport’s future that will be instrumental in securing Federal Aviation Administration funding for airside projects and the terminal’s redevelopment.
“Approval of the Aviation Demand Forecast by the FAA allows the Airport Advisory Board to work with staff on developing capital improvement plans and phasing options for airside and landside design. That design includes the capital development associated with General Aviation and the Public Terminal, including multi-model connections,” a memorandum from county staff to commissioners in today’s meeting packet states.
The Aviation Demand Forecast projects the number of future enplanements and the type of aircraft that may be able to operate as ASE over the next 20 years, the memo says. “The forecast is a point in time assessment of historical trends. The FAA seeks to ensure that there are realistic forecasts of potential aviation activity at the airport so the FAA invests in infrastructure improvements that ensure safety and access to the airport,” the memo states.
Today’s work session discussion related to the forecast begins at 1 p.m. County and airport officials are expected to present details of the document to the board for consideration of inclusion in the layout plan. The BOCC could make a formal decision on a related resolution at its regular meeting Wednesday, which begins at noon.
Critics of airport redevelopment are expected to follow both meetings closely, as inclusion of the forecast into the layout plan would take the airport a step closer to projects that would widen the runway and create greater separation between the runway and taxiway, endeavors that would allow aircraft with bigger wingspans to use the airport.
“If the Board approves the proposed Aviation Demand Forecast, it will be submitted to the FAA for approval. Staff feels the conversations and negotiations with the FAA to date will lead to a quicker approval by the FAA which will allow us to move forward with finalizing a new ALP per the ASE Vision,” the memo adds. “Staff is concerned that funding deadlines are fast approaching, and if we want to access funds we need to complete a new ALP, including both airfield and landside improvements.”
GWS launches rebate program to save water
The city of Glenwood Springs has launched a new rebate program to encourage residents to save water in order to reduce the city’s exposure to drought and its impacts on local rivers and streams.
Glenwood Springs water customers will be able to tap into new rebates on a number of qualifying purchases and projects including water-efficient faucets, showerheads, toilets, clothes washers, dishwashers, water heaters, sprinkler system parts and removal of irrigated turf, according to a city news release. Most of the rebates are in the $50-100 range, although a turf replacement project can qualify for up to $2,000 back.
The city is funding the program with $50,000 from its water fund and an additional $25,000 grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board. Clean Energy Economy for the Region, the nonprofit that manages Garfield Clean Energy, will manage the program along with the energy-efficiency rebates that it already administers for the electric department.
“Our energy-efficiency rebates have helped reduce Glenwood Springs’ demand on the electric grid over the past decade, and we’re aiming to do the same thing with these rebates to prevent waste and reduce our water consumption,” Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said in the release. “It’s all part of achieving our community goals for sustainability.”
He added that conserving water reduces the amount of water that is withdrawn from rivers and streams, leaving more to support healthy ecosystems and aquatic life. For consumers and businesses, saving water can reduce their bills.
Glenwood Springs’ water rebate program takes particular aim at a perennial cause of high water bills: lawns. Traditional lawns are expensive to keep watered in our climate, and again, they impose extra demand on the rivers, streams and local water systems.
The new Irrigated Landscape Buyback rebate will pay residential Glenwood Water customers $2 per square foot of irrigated, established, non-native lawn that they remove and replace with water-smart landscaping, up to 1,000 square feet.
Rebate funding is limited, so water customers are encouraged to act quickly, the release adds.
A full list of rebates and application forms can be found at the Garfield Clean Energy website, garfieldcleanenergy.org/gwsw-rebates.