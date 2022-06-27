A small private jet overran the runway at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport while landing from the south at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, leading to an airport closure.
Three passengers and two crew members were aboard the HondaJet, which did not sustain any visible damage, and no injuries were reported, according to a Pitkin County press release. The airport reopened at 5:25 Sunday evening, and the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
It’s the third such airport closure this year. In late February, two separate incidents in less than a week each caused the local airport to temporarily close.
Canoeing fatality at Sweetwater Lake near Dotsero
A man died Tuesday night after a canoe capsized in Sweetwater Lake, north of Dotsero, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release.
“On June 22, Garfield County deputies were notified of a female stranded on the cliffs north of Sweetwater Lake, north of Dotsero,” the release explains. “It was determined during the rescue that the female had been canoeing the night before with her husband and their dog.”
Although the woman and her pet survived the overnight incident, her husband did not.
“Unfortunately, the male party was unable to reach the shore. His body was discovered the next morning and retrieved by fishermen and paddle boarders recreating on the lake and acting as good Samaritans,” the release details.
Gypsum Fire was at the scene, as well as members of Search and Rescue and a local forest service employee, all of whom assisted in recovering the body. Gypsum Fire provided the initial care to the woman. She was then transported to Valley View Hospital, where she received medical treatment and met with a victim response advocate before being released and reunited with her dog.
“This tragedy reminds us all of the dangers associated with aquatic activities rather on a river or a lake and the need to take extra precautions whenever possible,” the GCSO release notes.