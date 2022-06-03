Arbor Day celebration to be held on Saturday
The Aspen Parks Department has rescheduled its Arbor Day community celebration for Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, in Paepcke Park. Originally scheduled for May 21, the event was canceled due to expectations of inclement weather.
According to an announcement from the city, the event also will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Aspen’s designation as a “Tree City USA” community with a special focus on aspen trees as a keystone species in our valley.
An exhibit on the history of Aspen’s trees is planned. There also will be food, drinks and information booths on various topics, including tree planting, tree care, insect-disease identification, forest updates and wildfires, the announcement says. Other activities include games, a raffle and tree giveaways with proof of Aspen residency such as a utility bill.
Due to construction on the Paepcke Transit Hub, the public should access the park on its south side, according to the city. For more information, visit aspenrecreation.com.
Wilderness Workshop plans community party
The nonprofit conservation group Wilderness Workshop will hold a community party to celebrate public lands on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sopris Park in Carbondale.
The event will kick off the organization’s summer events season, which includes restoration projects, hikes in threatened landscapes and more.
At the First Friday party, there will be “opportunities to take action to protect landscapes in our backyard,” a news release says. “Public lands swag,” including bilingual “Unified for Thompson Divide” yard signs and stickers, will be available.
Live music by Los Reyes de Jalisco and the Confluents, featuring Dustin Lutomski and Kriss Harmoney on horns, is planned. Food and drink offerings from Rolling Fork Food Truck and Capitol Creek Brewery are on tap, along with activities for people of all ages, the release adds.