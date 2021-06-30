Interstate 70 closes again on Tuesday evening as precaution
In the wake of last weekend’s closure of both lanes of Interstate 70 east and west of Glenwood Springs due to mudslides, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the highway again on Tuesday evening as a precaution against flash-flooding.
A notice just after 5:40 p.m. noted that a flash-flood warning was in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar, the area just east of Glenwood Springs that was ravaged by wildfire last year. The safety closure extended from exit 133 at Dotsero westward to exit 87 at west Rifle. CDOT suggested that motorists take a northern alternate route, but said they could also “wait out the flash-flood warning, if they prefer.”
The warning was expected to end at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but the transportation department said that in the event of another mudslide, the interstate would be closed for longer.
“Motorists that decide to wait out the closure must wait at a location off I-70 and will not be allowed to wait on the roadway,” the CDOT alert said.
Visit cotrip.org for the latest information on I-70 travel situations.
Aspen School District announces new leadership for 2021-22
The Aspen School District has announced the following new school leaders for the upcoming school year.
Ashley Bodkins is the new principal at Aspen Elementary School. She begins on July 19, district officials said.
Previously, Bodkins was principal at Greenlodge Elementary School in Dedham, Massachusetts. She holds a master’s degree in school administration from Cambridge College.
“I am enthusiastic and dedicated to bringing strong leadership, knowledge and experience to Aspen Elementary School in order to maximize academic and social-emotional learning for all students,” she said in a prepared statement.
Amy Kendziorski, principal of Aspen Middle School, started on June 1.
Kendziorski served most recently as principal of Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter in Hawaii. Before that, she held principal and assistant principal positions at Escalante Middle School in Durango. She has a master’s degree from San Diego State University.
In addition, Julie Ramey will be the new Aspen Middle School assistant principal starting July 5. She most recently was dean of instruction at Riverview School K-8 in Glenwood Springs.
Ramey holds a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. “I am ready to lead teams of teachers toward creating a fun and rewarding school experience for both teachers and students,” she said in the announcement.