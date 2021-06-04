Congratulations, Ellie Martin!
Of course congratulations are in order to the entire class of 2021, but one Aspen High School senior in particular gets our tip of the hat. Ellie Martin shines as brightly as her work with the Shining Stars Foundation. We find her sense of empathy and genuine commitment to leaving the world better than she found it, as one AHS staffer described her, newsworthy indeed. Martin is heading to Athens, Ohio, where she’ll attend Ohio University (a certain editor’s alma mater).
We have no doubt Martin will make a name for herself both in the classroom and during Court Street’s legendary Halloween shenanigans. Our editor in chief was honored to be able to “adopt” Martin through the relatively new Adopt-a-Senior graduation tradition and hopes to see it continue for many more years.
Construction season
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Casper Electric will begin a signal replacement project on Monday, June 7 in both Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, on Highways 133 and 82, respectively.
“Work will include the removal and installation of traffic signal equipment, poles, mast arms, pedestrian push buttons, signing and vehicle detection upgrades,” a CDOT project announcement explains. “Crews will also install 16 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps. The new ramps will be in compliance with the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG) requirements and will provide functional accessibility to all travelers using our state and U.S. highways. The project is anticipated to be complete in November 2021.”