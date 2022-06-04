PitCo seeks members for ‘growth committee’
In an effort to address the effects of growth in unincorporated Pitkin County, the Board of County Commissioners is kicking off a public engagement process that involves the formation of new volunteer advisory committee.
The Community Growth Advisory Committee will be comprised of 20-25 people who will meet regularly over a six-month period to formulate specific code recommendations for consideration by the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the BOCC.
“The committee’s charge is to provide recommendations for limiting and mitigating the impacts of growth and development on our community and climate,” a county news release says.
A broad range of perspectives is sought. The county encourages anyone who lives or works in Pitkin County to apply, particularly those with a background in the following: broad community values and vision (social, economic, environmental); residents and property owners who represent different geographic areas of the community; entities or individuals working in the space of climate change and energy infrastructure (utilities, water, emergency services); land use planners and attorneys; the development community (design, contractors, building); the real estate community; individuals with experience in agriculture and the impacts of code changes on the agricultural community; local ecology; and property management. Individuals who have worked within group settings to find consensus are also encouraged to apply.
To apply, call 970-920-5200 and ask for the Community Development department. The BOCC will select and appoint members on July 13. The committee’s first meeting will be held later in July.
Powers Art Center features Jasper Johns
Carbondale’s Powers Art Center will present an exhibit of Jasper Johns’ numerous prints that span decades, from his first in 1960 to his most recent works from last year.
The exhibit runs from Tuesday through April 30 of next year. It is comprised of works from the former collections of John and Kimiko Powers, now stewarded by the Ryobi Foundation, according to news release from the art center.
Inspired from Johns’ famous quote — “Take an object, do something to it, do something else to it” — the exhibit allows guests to see his revolutionary approach to art. The first two galleries are compiled of Johns’ targets, flags, numbers and crosshatches. These simplistic themes, “things the mind already knows” (a quote Johns was keen on saying), allow the viewer to concentrate on the contrast of color and shade and the subtlety of shape.
“As the exhibit continues, so does the evolution of Jasper Johns’ artistry. His subject matter turns toward inward philosophies and deep reflections of his own life,” the release says.
The final prints in the exhibit, Johns’ 2021 works on paper, are the newest acquisitions of the Powers Art Center “and are very much a vulnerable look into Johns’ own mortality,” the release adds.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Powers Art Center, 13110 Highway 82 in Carbondale, is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the last Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From Aspen, take Highway 82 toward Carbondale. After passing County Road 103, the entrance will be on the right (just past mile-marker 13).