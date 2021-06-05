Private jet’s landing gear malfunctions Friday at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport closed for more than two hours on Friday after a private aircraft experienced a partial collapse of landing gear upon arriving just before 10 a.m.
No one was injured. Emergency responders from the Aspen Fire Department, Aspen Ambulance District and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office were already on scene at the airport when the incident occurred. The mutual aid agencies were scheduled alongside airport staff for a biennial safety training exercise.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the jet was a Cessna Citation 560 XL. He did not know where the flight originated.
The aircraft blocked the runway and crews worked to remove it. The airport reopened by 12:30 p.m.
“It looks like it was a mechanical issue with the right main landing gear under the wing,” he said. “A strut or something failed.”
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, per usual. The training exercise will be rescheduled, Bartholomew added.
Glenwood Springs allocates $148K in Financial Advisory Board grants
The Glenwood Springs City Council allocated $148,800 in Financial Advisory Board grant funding to 19 nonprofit and community organizations on Thursday.
Each year, the city allocates a portion of sales tax revenues from dedicated funds for human services, special events, tourism promotion and other public purposes deemed appropriate by the city council, according to a news release.
“These grant recipients provide a wide range of valuable services for our community,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a prepared statement. “From youth programs to environmental work, financial assistance and fun, (the council) is honored to assist these organizations in their important work.”
Recipients of $10,000 or more include: Catholic Charities, $30,000; Mountain Valley Developmental Services, $10,000; River Bridge Regional Center, $10,000; Smiling Goat Ranch, $10,000; Summit 54, $10,000; and Youth Zone, $20,000.
The Financial Advisory Board is a council-appointed group of community volunteers. The board meets monthly to advise and assist the city manager and finance director in the preparation of the city budget, the establishment of accounting systems for the city, the planning of expenses, the projection of revenues and the analysis of the other fiscal matters presented to board members by the council.
To learn more or to apply to be a member of the board, visit cogs.us/201/Financial-Advisory.