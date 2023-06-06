The Pitkin County Library will kick off another year of its Summer Reading Program with a free party from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Galena Plaza near the Bil Dunaway Community Room.
Patrons of all ages are invited to take part in a variety of games and activities, including a bounce house, face paints, crafts, booths from community partners and food, according to an announcement from the library.
Patrons also may begin registering for this summer’s program. While any child or teen can attend any of the library’s special summer programs or events, they are encouraged to register for the Summer Reading Program to earn raffle tickets and prizes for reading or participating in library activities during the summer months.
Special events and activities for children and teens will take place at the library throughout the summer, including Theatre Aspen Storytime, crafts, visits from the Aspen Science Center, and a comic-book bash.
“Children and teens can log books, complete monthly and daily challenges, visit the prize machine in the Children’s Room, and attend library programs. As a new and exciting aspect of summer reading, adults are also invited to log books and attend library programs to receive raffle tickets for an end-of-summer prize drawing,” the announcement says.
The Summer Reading Program will end on Aug. 8 with a foam party.
Basalt residents eligible for $250 e-bike rebate
The town of Basalt is offering residents $250 rebates on the purchase of a new e-bike to encourage climate-friendly forms of transportation and to share in the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Participants must apply for the rebate before purchasing an e-bike and will be asked to sign a commuter pledge, promising to replace a minimum of three vehicle trips per week with e-bike transit, a town news release says. Bikes must be purchased from the following local shops: Basalt Bike and Ski and Nox Cycles USA.
In addition, the town is sponsoring an e-bike event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Basalt High School featuring e-bike safety and maintenance demonstrations. The public can test various models of e-bikes and learn more about the rebate program. Free helmets also will be available, courtesy of Aspen Valley Hospital.
Basalt’s Strategic Workplan identifies reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing climate leadership as primary goals for the town in 2023. Ground transportation has remained Basalt’s second-largest contributor to carbon emissions since the town first began tracking in 2014, the release states.
“Basalt is the perfect size — from Willits to historic downtown — for residents to travel by e-bike,” the release says.
More information about e-bike rebates, how to apply and the upcoming event can be found at basalt.net/ebikerebate.
Basalt Middle School hires BHS AD as asst. principal
Basalt Middle School recently announced that Jason Santo has been chosen as its new assistant principal. Santo is Basalt High School’s athletic director.
The opening occurred because of Assistant Principal Molly Tiernan’s shift to the new role of dean of culture for fall 2023.
“Jason’s professionalism, communication skills and values will be an excellent addition to the BMS team,” Principal Jennifer Ellsperman said in a prepared statement. “His ideas for helping students understand exactly what it means to be a Longhorn are inspiring.”
Based on staff, student and parent feedback, top priorities for a successful applicant were the ability to create trust, develop relationships and collaboratively create and implement systems. Experience working in a diverse environment, effective teacher coaching, a demonstrated growth mindset and willingness to learn also were key.
Santo has been the athletic director and a teacher at Basalt High School for the past four years. He was the acting assistant principal for a semester last year when the principal was out for medical reasons. Prior to moving to the Roaring Fork Valley, he was a classroom teacher for television and film production classes in Illinois as well as the assistant athletic director for a school with over 2,000 students.
“After four years at Basalt High School, I am excited to remain a part of the Basalt community by joining the staff and students at Basalt Middle School,” he said. “I look forward to continuing partnerships with families to support the needs of all our students.”
Santo holds a master’s of arts in educational leadership from Colorado Mesa University in addition to his bachelor’s in communications from Marquette University and his master’s in teaching from National Louis University.