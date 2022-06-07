The partnering agencies involved in developing a comprehensive plan to monitor and manage visitation at the iconic Maroon Bells Scenic area are seeking input from the public via a workshop Thursday evening, according to a Pitkin County press release.
“The public is invited to participate in a workshop on Thursday in Aspen to provide input and learn more about the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan effort,” the release states. “Members of the public can stop by anytime from 5-7 p.m. at the Pitkin County Building at 530 E. Main St.”
Visitation to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area has more than doubled over the past decade, creating many management challenges including maintaining a quality visitor experience while minimizing impacts to natural resources, according to the press release.
Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association are in the initial stages of developing a comprehensive plan to monitor and manage visitation at the iconic Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
“Public input will be an important component of developing this plan throughout the process,” Pitkin County Public Works Director Brian Pettit said in a statement. “Before we get too far into the process, we want to hear what the public has to say about our initial work on a conceptual framework, vision and objectives. And we want to ensure they know how to effectively stay involved.”
A comprehensive recreation management plan for the Maroon Bells Scenic Area will identify sustainable levels of access to the scenic area while accounting for local economic and other community impacts, the release continues. All modes of transportation and types of access will be considered as part of this planning process.
“The involvement of stakeholders and the public from the onset of this effort is critical to ensuring we consider and address all interests and concerns,” added Kevin Warner, White River National Forest Aspen-Sopris District Ranger. “The long-term visitor management strategy for the Maroon Bells Scenic Area could have a large impact on aspects of the local economy.”