Two hikers rescued on Lost Man Loop during hazardous weather
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office tapped Mountain Rescue Aspen to assist in rescuing two hikers who sent an SOS activation to emergency dispatch after encountering rapidly changing weather conditions and rising creek levels at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Lost Man Loop.
More than 20 MRA members responded, going into the field to assist the women. Three additional members responded to the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center to help coordinate the rescue efforts. The two women had reported they were stranded and unable to navigate the difficult terrain, especially in hazardous weather. The volunteer MRA rescuers came equipped with gear, clothing, food and water, and the two were able to then hike out to Lower Lost Man, according to a PCSO press release. All rescuers were out of the field by 2 a.m.
The Lost Man Trail is a moderately trafficked difficult hiking trail starting off Highway 82 just below Independence Pass east of Aspen, located in the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness area in the White River National Forest.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind hikers to plan their trips accordingly with the seasons and changing conditions. Always be prepared for the unexpected, remember the importance of dressing appropriately for the weather and terrain, and turn around if you are not prepared for the conditions,” the press release states. “Temperatures and weather conditions in Colorado can change quickly.”
New Thursday afternoon concerts announced, featuring AMFS alum
The Fanny Hill concerts in Snowmass Village won’t be the only opportunity for free live music during the “Reopening Music at Whitaker Park” Aspen series, a three-part offering that kicks off Thursday at 1:30 p.m., presented by the Semi Electric String Orchestra.
The first concert will present local cellist and Aspen Music Festival & School alum Roberto Arundale. Arundale will play works written for solo cello, including some by Bach and two pieces by Webster Young. Young, a neoclassical composer who founded SESO, also is a former AMFS student.
June 24 and July 22 will be the Thursdays to round out the afternoon concert series. The plan for June 24 is to feature another solo artist who is yet to be determined.
“Then, on July 8, the full SESO orchestra will appear with nine musicians employed, including some exceptional Aspen Music Festival students, led by Webster Young,” a SESO press release says. “The concept of SESO was developed in New York under shutdowns to help keep music and musical employment alive. Its sound is like a full string orchestra, but uses only a small number of players, employing acoustic strings along with digital keyboards and electric violins.”