It’s first come, first serve — so make reservations now — but Elk Mountain Expeditions is willing to usher card-carrying locals (either a pay stub or Colorado driver’s license with an address proving your status) down the Roaring Fork for free on Saturday.
If you’re unsure about your white-water competency, fret not, as there are two options: the Upper Roaring Fork (intermediate, class 3) and Slaughterhouse (advanced, class 4). In order to keep everyone safe, though, some age limitations may apply.
“We’re excited to take this opportunity to give back to our community and get as many locals as possible out to enjoy a day of rafting on the Roaring Fork before the real busy season arrives,” Elk Mountain’s James Foerster said in a statement.
Space is limited, so call the Elk Mountain Expeditions office, 970-456-6287, or email info@elkmtnaspen.com. Don’t be greedy — there’s a two-person limit per reservation in order to make room for nearly everyone.
FirstBank launches ‘Capture the Cube’
Just a few months after opening its Basalt branch in April, FirstBank on Tuesday kicked off “Capture the Cube,” a communitywide scavenger hunt for a small cube hidden in the Basalt area.
Each cube, measuring 4 inches by 4 inches, will be redeemable for a prize valuing up to $600, from paddleboards to jeep tours to Redstone staycations. Simply bring the cube to the FirstBank Basalt branch, at 498 Market St. Each week until Aug. 26, a new cube will be hidden.
“The campaign enables FirstBank to support and promote local businesses, while giving back to area residents in a fun, interactive ‘treasure-hunt-type’ format,” a FirstBank announcement explains.
No purchase is necessary in order to win, simply find the cube and redeem it for a prize. FirstBank will publish clues on its Instagram page and on efirstbankblog.com.