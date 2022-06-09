Pitkin County records seventh COVID death
Pitkin County’s public health department reported on Wednesday a new death of a local resident that was related to COVID-19.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment alerted the county of “a death associated with COVID-19 of a community member,” according to a news release from the local health department. The death of a man between the ages of 20 and 29 occurred in January, the release says.
“This community member was treated and then died at a hospital in Denver in January after being admitted for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. He tested positive for COVID while in the hospital,” the release states, adding that the primary cause of death was not COVID-19.
The case was transferred to Pitkin County on May 8 after a medical record review revealed the patient’s address was in Pitkin County.
“Our condolences go out to family and friends who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” the release says.
Pitkin County has experienced a total of seven deaths associated with COVID since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Water customers can get free assessments
The city of Aspen says it is supporting the community’s efficient use of water through “free irrigation assessments” to interested municipal water customers.
“Our community’s shared water supply is heavily used in the summer on outdoor irrigation, yet many properties may be overwatering or not optimizing their irrigation and sprinkler systems,” a news release says.
A team of certified water efficient landscapers will visit properties to perform an assessment of entire irrigation systems to identify opportunities for efficiency improvements. The free service will save water for the entire community, lower water bills and help landscapes thrive “by identifying the exact amount of moisture” needed, according to the city.
“Conserving water is a high priority for the Aspen community amid the current drought and stage 2 water shortage,” the release adds.
To sign up for a free assessment, visit aspen.gov/waterefficiency. Or, call Tim Karfs at 970-920-5072 (tim.karfs@aspen.gov).