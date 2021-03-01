Serious crash off Lud’s Lane
On Friday, a 33-year-old male skied off the road at the bottom of Walsh’s and collided with a tree, Aspen Skiing Co. has confirmed. His condition was not known as of Sunday night.
According to Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle, the man’s friends called the ski patrol at 1:02 p.m. that day.
“Patrol responded immediately, treated the man for a suspected head injury and took him to an ambulance for transfer to AVH,” Hanle said.
The man, whose name was not released, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Hanle said.
Pandora’s hearing is April 20
Pitkin County Planning and Zoning has scheduled April 20 as the date for the discussion of the East Aspen Master Plan, according to the Community Development Department. The East Aspen Master Plan includes terrain in the Pandora’s area located east of Walsh’s.
On Feb. 16, the P&Z voted unanimously to allow the public hearing for applicant Aspen Skiing Co. on a partial or full amendment. If passed it would rezone acreage that is currently Rural & Remote and Agriculture Residential to Ski-Recreation. A new lift and about 153 gladed and developed trails are proposed by SkiCo for Pandora’s.
New business is an old business that’s returned
After a decade in Napa Valley, Keith W. Webster Construction announced its recent return to the Roaring Fork Valley.
The firm, which built homes in Aspen and Snowmass Village between 1998 and 2008, was forced to move to California by the effects of the Great Recession.
But now, “Founder and Owner, Keith Webster, and his wife, Chelli, a partner in the business, have again hung out their shingle in Aspen,” according to a weekend announcement.
Keith Webster’s experience is said to span nearly five decades and myriad projects that were completed in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, Texas and the Cayman Islands, according to the statement. Renovations here worked under suggestions from the Historic Preservation Commission, it was noted.
For more information go to Keith Webster Construction at 970-618-3887 or www.kmwconstruction.com.