The Basalt Education Foundation (BEF) has hired Amy Honey as the nonprofit’s new executive director, according to an announcement Monday.
“In this new role, Honey will be instrumental in delivering on BEF’s mission to raise funds to enhance education in the Basalt public schools and deliver innovative programming and experiences to every student,” a BEF press release says.
Honey brings three years of experience serving on the BEF Board of Directors as a member of the Taste of Basalt committee. She is currently a fifth grade enrichment teacher (theater) at Basalt Middle School and has taught in after-school theater programs with Theatre Aspen and at Blue Lake Preschool. Prior to moving to the Roaring Fork Valley, Honey resided in Los Angeles, where she created a new children's division of Brick Entertainment, an established commercial talent agency.
“The BEF Board conducted a community-wide search and — after a thorough vetting process —ultimately chose Honey as the ideal candidate to lead the organization as it shifts from anall-volunteer board to a professionally led organization capable of supporting the evolvingneeds of Basalt’s public schools,” the press release continues.
Honey is a mother of three, with two children at Basalt Middle School and one child at Basalt Elementary School. She will begin the position today, with an immediate focus on a flagship fundraising event in May.
“We are thrilled that Amy will serve as BEF’s first executive director and what this hire signifies for what’s to come for the foundation’s ability to deepen our positive impact on Basalt’s public schools,” Bridgette Anslyn, BEF board president, said in a statement. “She brings the perfect combination of education and organizational experience — along with a deep passion for and commitment to the Basalt Community.”