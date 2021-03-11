FIS Snowboard athletes tackle slopestyle course
The first snowboard event of the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships concluded Wednesday afternoon under partly snowy skies with New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Marcus Kleveland and Leon Vockensperger taking the top qualifying spots in the women’s and men’s slopestyle.
Sadowski-Synnott is seeking to defend her World Champion title in slopestyle from 2019. The highly decorated (including back-to-back X Games golds) veteran rider Jamie Anderson, who had the second best women’s score Wednesday, is in pursuit of the sole elite title that she doesn’t already own, according to FIS. The two competitors have gone back and forth in contests during this abbreviated season and are renowned for putting on a good show in Aspen.
Tess Coady of Australia qualified in third in snowboard slopestyle. The women’s finals will showcase a truly international field as eight athletes from seven different countries will be represented.
There were two heats of men’s slopestyle riders yesterday, with Leon Vockensperger of Germany finishing atop his group with 92.35 and Marcus Kleveland, earning an 86.50, first among his division.
Chris Corning, the 2019 slopestyle World Champion who trained with Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club early in his career, finished eighth in his heat and qualified for the finals, which are March 12. Corning will be joined in his pursuit by fellow Americans Dusty Henricksen, Red Gerard and Lyon Farrell.
According to FIS: “While the courses here in Aspen have some similarities with January’s X Games events which went down on the same slope, the slopestyle course will see a completely new rail set-up and the elimination of the side-hit features from X Games in favor of a more traditional three-jump kicker line.”