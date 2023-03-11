RFYO plans concert in Carbondale on Sunday
The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra will perform a free, family-friendly concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.
RFYO’s winter concert brings together nearly 65 young musicians from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley region to perform a program of symphonic classics as well as a collaborative performance of RFYO Sidewalk Strings with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico dancers, a news release says.
The RFYO Camerata will perform excerpts from Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals, including the Royal Entrance of the Lion, Fossils, and The Elephant. The Elephant features the low stings (cellos and basses) musically portraying an elephant “dancing a somewhat humorous waltz-like dance,” the release states. The RFYO Camerata also will play Mussorgsky’s expansive Great Gate of Kyiv and Hopak, as well as two lyrical and expressive chorales from Cantatas BWV 1 and BWV 55 by J.S. Bach.
The RFYO Preparatory String Orchestra, an ensemble made up of younger students often
in their first orchestral experience, will play arrangements of Vivaldi’s Spring, the Theme from
Symphony No. 1 by Brahms and a will join the Camerata on the grand finale to play the Royal March of the Lion from Carnival of the Animals.
Especially unique to this concert, the RFYO Sidewalk Strings musicians will perform a set of traditional Mexican dances with a group of dancers from the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico, which they performed together in Carbondale last fall. This will be the first time this collaboration with visiting dancers is featured on an RFYO concert.
The RFYO, now in its 12th year, is the only K-12 youth orchestra in the Roaring Fork Valley region and is a program of the longtime nonprofit Roaring Fork Music Society.
Ikon Pass rules the same for 2023-24 ski season
The accessibility to the four resorts of Aspen Skiing Co. will remain the same during the 2023-24 ski season for buyers of the Ikon and Ikon Base Plus passes.
Alterra Mountain Co., an affiliate of SkiCo, announced Thursday the pricing as well as conditions for pass use for next ski season. The Ikon Pass pricing starts at $1,159, up from $1,079 this season for adults. The Ikon Base Plus Pass will cost $1,049, up from $969.
The Ikon Pass comes with a combined seven days of skiing or riding at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk. The Base Plus Pass provides five days combined to Aspen-Snowmass resorts with blackout days on Dec. 26-31; Jan. 13-14; and Feb. 17-18, according to Alterra. The Ikon Base Plus Pass is $220 more expensive than the Ikon Base Pass.
Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said use of the Ikon pass products at Aspen-Snowmass is up this season over last season.
“It’s been a very strong year,” he said.
Season pass use is up overall for the company, Hanle said. SkiCo sold more passes this year and snow conditions have been excellent, so passes are being used more frequently. The resorts had about as much snow through February as they get through the entirety of a typical season, according to Hanle. That’s about 300 inches of snowfall.
The Ikon pass products go on sale March 16.
Alterra’s rival, Vail Resorts, announced pricing for its Epic Pass on Tuesday. The full pass can be purchased for $909 at the early-bird price. The Epic Pass has no affiliation with Aspen-Snowmass.