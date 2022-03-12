Snowboarder, skiers rescued on Thursday
Local emergency personnel on Thursday assisted two skiers in an out-of-bounds area near Aspen Highlands to safety and also rescued a snowboarder who was stuck on a cliff, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., emergency dispatchers were alerted by the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol about two skiers off the west side of the ski area in the Maroon Creek Valley. While ski patrollers helped them toward T-Lazy-7 Ranch, another alert was issued regarding an additional out-of-bounds snowboarder who was “cliffed out” near an area known as the Staircase, also on the west side of Aspen Highlands, a news release says.
The snowboarder, unfamiliar with the area, was unable to move from the cliff. After an initial assessment by ski patrollers, he was given snowshoes and then attempted to move back uphill to the ski area. He was unable to ascend, so further assistance was requested from Mountain Rescue Aspen.
MRA coordinated a hoist rescue with the assistance of the Colorado National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site helicopter unit. Multiple attempts at hoisting the snowboarder were unsuccessful due to weather and limited visibility. “HAATS dropped a survivor pack and aborted the helicopter attempt,” the release states.
Together, MRA and Aspen Highlands patrol personnel performed an over-the-snow rescue in dangerous conditions by “uphauling” the snowboarder over 1,500 feet back to the ski area, the release says. Seventeen MRA rescuers were involved and Aspen Skiing Co. provided 20 patrollers to assist in the operation, which took over 10 hours and was not completed until after 10 p.m.
Eastbound I-70 to close Sunday for ‘a few hours’
Eastbound Interstate 70 will be closed for a few hours from Eagle to Wolcott on Sunday to allow for the safe removal of an overturned tractor-trailer, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, all eastbound traffic will detour off I-70 at the Eagle interchange (Exit 147) and rerouted to U.S. Highway 6. Motorists will use Highway 6 for about 10 miles before returning to I-70 at Wolcott (Exit 157).
I-70 is expected to be closed for about three hours as crews work to safely remove a semi-truck lying on its side next to the roadway. However, “The closure time is an estimate and the highway could remain closed for a longer period due to unforeseen problems removing the semi,” the release adds.