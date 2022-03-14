Today marks the start of a larger seven-month construction project improving areas of Highway 82 between the Aspen Airport Business Center and the Castle Bridge.
The outside lane of the Maroon Creek roundabout will be closed today to make way for preliminary clearing of shrubs and trees, which requires access for commercial equipment, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation update.
Eastbound — or upvalley — lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. each day, while westbound — or downvalley — closures will start at 7 a.m.
“Motorists should plan additional time for travel to desired destinations,” the CDOT update recommends.
Actual roundabout improvements will begin mid-April, according to the project timeline.
“This is a surface treatment project in Pitkin County along Colorado Highway 82. The project limits are from Mile Point 36.5 - 40.5,” CDOT says of the entire project. “The paving operation will be conducted at night. The roundabout reconstruction will replace the existing asphalt surface with concrete paving. Additional work includes guardrail replacement, traffic control device upgrades and striping improvements.”
During reconstruction, area drivers are advised to consider alternate routes into town, such as via McLain Flats, or to carpool with others or utilize public transportation, if possible.