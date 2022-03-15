Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced that the Black Pumas, Little Big Town, Parick Droney and Cory Henry will round out the 2022 Labor Day Experience headlines, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Leon Bridges.
Additionally, daily schedules were released: On Friday, Sept. 2, the Black Pumas will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Leon Bridges at 8; Saturday, Sept. 3, will kick off with Patrick Droney at 3 p.m., followed by a “special guest” — still to be announced — at 5 p.m., according to the JAS press release, and Chris Stapleton going on stage at 7:30. Finally, Stevie Nicks will close out the Labor Day Experience on Sunday, Sept. 4, with opening acts Little Big Town and Cory Henry.
The Black Pumas formed in 2017 when guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada connected with singer/songwriter Eric Burton in Austin.
“In just a couple of years’ time, Burton and Quesada turned their unplanned meeting into a six-time Grammy-nominated act with an acclaimed self-titled debut album, songs that have racked up millions of streams and won overwhelming critical praise, and multiple sold-out tours across North America and Europe,” the release continues.
Little Big Town, consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, first entered the music scene more than 20 years ago.
“They have since earned more than 45 award show nominations and won nearly 20 awards including multiple Grammy, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards and an Emmy,” the JAS statement boasts.
As for Patrick Droney, at age 13, he won a Robert Johnson New Generation Award as “Best Young Blues Guitarist” and began sharing stages with the likes of B.B. King, James Brown, The Roots, Taj Mahal, Macy Gray and Elvis Costello.
Cory Henry, a Grammy-winning artist, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and “all-around keyboard master,” as JAS describes him, “is the future of music.” In the face of the 2020 pandemic, Henry grew his audience exponentially with the release of three independent projects. “Throughout each album Cory’s positive and motivating songs and lyrics unify listeners through one of the most difficult times in recent history.”
Three-day general admission passes are currently available at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org, and single-day tickets will go on sale based on availability at a later date. Donor (VIP) three-day passes are available as well, via www.jasstore.org.