Aspen Mountain skier dies of natural causes
A skier who collapsed on Aspen Mountain on Sunday and later passed away appeared to die of natural causes, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Jeffrey Lane, 67, of Golden, “was found down while skiing on Aspen Mountain on March 12,” the coroner’s office said in a statement. “The cause of death is pending autopsy. The manner of death appears to be natural.”
Aspen Skiing Co. said the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol was called to Spar Gulch below the Lift 3 lower terminal for a report of a man not feeling well. The man then collapsed, according to the SkiCo statement.
Ski patrol started CPR and advanced life-saving measures and transported the man to an ambulance at the base. Lane was later pronounced dead.
Cottonwood Pass safety measures to be unveiled
The Colorado Department of Transportation will host public meetings later this month in Garfield and Eagle counties to present safety improvements proposed on county roads that traverse Cottonwood Pass.
The first open house will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
The second open house will be held Thursday, March 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Gypsum Town Hall council chambers, 50 Lundgren Blvd.
CDOT is working with the counties on initial concepts on safety improvements at 14 specific locations. Eagle County identified six locations to evaluate potential improvements while Garfield County identified eight potential improvements, according to a CDOT news release.
Cottonwood Pass is a route used for travel between Gypsum and Highway 82 in the Roaring Fork Valley. It is closed during winter months but has been used with increasing frequency in warm weather months as an alternative route when Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed.
CDOT has applied for federal grants to pursue safety improvements for the narrow, twisty county road network. However, the agency and the counties don’t want to transform it into a formal detour.
The state transportation department is gathering public input and estimating the magnitude of construction costs for the early concept designs to help the county officials determine if and when they want to pursue the improvements.
“Following the meetings and public review period, the evaluation of design options will be finalized and documented in a concept design report that will be shared with Eagle and Garfield counties and posted on the project web page,” the release states..
For more information on the Cottonwood Pass Concept Design project, visit codot.gov/projects/cottonwood-pass-concept-design.
Pitkin County plans two road projects
Pitkin County will start the first phase of two road projects this month to improve the integrity of Owl Creek Road and the paved section of Woody Creek Road.
Both roads are experiencing “major drainage issues, among other problems,” according to a county news release. The planned work will extend the life of the roads and reduce maintenance in the future.
“The bulk of the work will happen this summer but the first phase kicks off later this month when crews will replace irrigation culverts,” the release states. “Drivers should expect delays.”
Owl Creek Road, between Snowmass Village and Highway 82, will receive extensive repairs over the course of the project. The road will be resurfaced and drainage problems will be fixed. Drivers will be encouraged to use Brush Creek Road for access to Highway 82.
However, a separate project being pursued by the town will close the in-town portion of Brush Creek Road between the Blue Roof Condominiums and the intersection with Owl Creek Road. Snowmass Village will detour traffic to Highline, Owl Creek and back to Brush Creek Road.
A construction project on 4.75-miles of Woody Creek Road will affect traffic for most of the summer. The work will be undertaken from the intersection with Upper River Road to the end of the pavement. There will be delays but one lane will remain open to traffic for the majority of the project, according to Pitkin County.
The cost of the projects is $4.6 million. Grand River Construction was selected as the contractor.
The county also gave notice that construction this summer will affect the Brush Creek Park and Ride at the intersection of Brush Creek Road and Highway 82. The number of paved parking spaces will be increased from 200 to 400. The number of spaces will be temporarily decreased during construction. Public bus service will be unaffected.
The start of the project hasn’t been determined. The $8.8 million project will be paid for through a federal grant at $2.5 million and funds from the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, which includes Aspen, Snowmass Village and Aspen.
Wilderness Workshop files lawsuit over road
Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop has teamed with Rocky Mountain Wild to file a lawsuit seeking to overturn a decision by the White River National Forest to allow a paved road to be built to serve a new subdivision in the Eagle Valley.
Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams announced Friday the conditional approval for the road to the Berlaimont Estates, 19 proposed luxury homes on 680 acres surrounded by the national forest. The controversial project is in the mountains above the town of Edwards.
The 2.4-mile road proposed by a Florida development firm faced extensive opposition because it would cut through winter habitat for deer, elk and other wildlife in the national forest.
Fitzwilliams said he was required by law to provide access to the private inholding. Conservation groups have fought for 10 years to try to prevent the road.
“Litigation is always a last resort, but the Forest Service’s decision leaves us no other way to stop this misguided proposal to pave wild public lands. Wilderness Workshop is committed to ensuring the community, wildlife, and wild lands have their day in court,” said the organization’s legal director, Peter Hart. “This approval not only dismisses the value of these lands for wildlife but also flies in the face of widespread community opposition to this road.”