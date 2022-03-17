St. Mary Church to hold St. Patrick’s Day dinner
St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Benefit Dinner today, but like last year, it will be a COVID-friendly drive-thru event.
At 136 years, the dinner is “the longest continuously run charity event in Aspen’s history,” according to the church. Last year’s dinner raised more than $13,000 for the church’s charity assistance fund.
Organizers are preparing to serve 700 meals from 2 to 7 p.m. at a rate of 35 meals every 15 minutes. They will be distributed in the alley behind the church, which is located at 533 E. Main St. The menu features roast beef, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, coleslaw, green beans and dessert. Parishioners, residents and restaurants are joining forces to prepare the food, the church said.
Those who would like to pick up a libation to accompany dinner can get a discount at Local Spirits in Aspen and Airport Liquor in the Aspen Airport Business Center. Mention “St. Mary” at either store to receive a 10% discount today.
There is no fee for the dinner, but donations are accepted (cash or check) when picking up an order. All donations are tax-deductible. Sign up to ensure your preferred time slot by visiting stmaryaspen.org/ministries/special-events/. Or, call the church office at 970-925-7339.
Funds needed to assist ‘The Sound of Music’
Dozens of students from Basalt schools, Roaring Fork High School and Carbondale Middle School are joining forces to produce six performances of “The Sound of Music,” but the production needs financial assistance.
“School performing arts programs have been hard-struck by the pandemic, and providing these creative, performing arts opportunities to our students is vital now more than ever,” Christina Wenning, of the Basalt Choir Boosters, said in an email. “We have limited funding available through our schools, and we rely on community sponsorships and donations to help fund the project.”
Financial support helps in many ways, including the music, scripts, technology, lighting, sound, microphones, costumes, set pieces, props, sponsoring a student actor and future musical theater opportunities, organizers said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to receive donations at gf.me/v/c/n86p/the-sound-of-music-carbondale-basalt. So far, $620 has been raised toward a $5,000 goal. The performances which will be held in the Basalt Middle School Auditorium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.