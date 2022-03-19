ColoradoBiz recognizes Dalby, Wendland & Co.
Dalby, Wendland & Co. P.C., a Grand Junction accounting firm with offices in Aspen, was recently recognized as a Top Colorado Accounting Firm by ColoradoBiz Magazine.
Firms are ranked by number of Colorado employees. Dalby Wendland is the only public accounting firm listed that is headquartered in western Colorado, a news release says.
“Our firm founders, Walt Dalby and Wes Wendland, set the bar early on for the best client service and highest of technical expertise,” CEO Chris West said in a prepared statement. “As we grow, we continue to push the bar to help our clients and communities be successful. It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Colorado Accounting Firm. We are proud of our team members, clients, and communities.”
The full list is published in the spring 2022 edition of ColoradoBiz. In addition to Aspen and Grand Junction, the firm has offices in Glenwood Springs, Montrose, Rifle, and Telluride.
For more information about Dalby Wendland and its services, visit DalbyCPA.com.
Valley View to present info on wrist ailments
Valley View University will present a Zoom discussion on “Minimally Invasive Treatment Options for Common Wrist Ailments” next month.
The program is set for 6 p.m. on April 6. Michael Potter, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho, will lead the discussion. Potter is a board-certified, fellowship-trained hand surgeon who provides specialty care of all conditions of the hand and upper extremity, including trauma and problems of the wrist and elbow.
Potter also provides on-call care for lower extremity trauma and general orthopedic issues.
“Wrist pain can impact even the simplest tasks of daily life,” a Valley View news release states. “People rely on their hands and wrists for just about everything they do, so it is crucial to treat injuries and chronic ailments of the wrist as efficiently and effectively as possible.
“In this 20-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Potter will discuss minimally invasive treatment options for common wrist ailments and the benefits that these innovative techniques can offer,” the release continues.
The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. To register, visit vvh.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016389210221/WN_xpDBRhvLTaWAmXYJllZPkA.