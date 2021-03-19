CPW announces partnership to increase installation of electric vehicle chargers
On Wednesday, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to approve a partnership between Rivian and Colorado Parks and Wildlife that will increase EV charging infrastructure in Colorado state parks.
“The Colorado Department of Natural Resources appreciates the partnership to expand electric vehicle charging stations at our state parks throughout Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “Increasing the accessibility of electric vehicles and adding charging stations throughout Colorado is a high priority for Gov. [Jared] Polis. The partnership approved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife will provide even more opportunities for Coloradans to enjoy our incredible state parks and Colorado’s vast great outdoors while encouraging cleaner transportation options which will help advance our state’s climate change goals.”
Though electric cars are growing in popularity, consumers are still concerned about finding a place to charge. Colorado has made a commitment to expanding the use of electric vehicles with a goal of nearly 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 — “a great step in the right direction,” as a CPW press release described.
“But Colorado is falling behind on meeting our charging needs, as EV sales far outpace the installation of charging stations,” it continued.
Hannah Collazo, the state director of Environment Colorado said, “It shouldn’t be difficult for Coloradans to drive an EV to their favorite public lands. We need to make getting to our parks in an EV easier so outdoors-loving Coloradans do not forgo switching to EVs at all. We must electrify the way we travel to prevent pollution and a warming climate — and to protect the lands we cherish.”