Aspen council approves organics waste ordinance
The Aspen City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will prohibit organics from trash headed for landfill disposal.
The first phase of Ordinance 4 will be effective Oct. 15 and applies to restaurants and retail food operators, according to a city news release. In the coming years, all commercial businesses, multifamily properties, and every individual in Aspen will be required to separate organics from the trash.
The council’s 5-0 vote represents part of the city’s solid waste diversion goals, which include reducing organic materials going to the landfill by 25% by 2025 and 100% by 2050. Those goals support the city’s overall greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of 63% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
“Voluntary participation for composting is resulting in roughly a 3% or 4% diversion rate of organic material from the landfill, which is nowhere near what the city needs to achieve its climate goals,” the release says.
Trash produced by restaurants is between 60% and 80% compostable, making them the largest generator of organic waste in the city.
“This ordinance is the single largest action the city has taken to reduce organics from being disposed of as landfill trash,” said Ainsley Brosnan-Smith, waste diversion and recycling program administrator for the city.
Brosnan-Smith added that when food is buried in the landfill it produces methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide, adding to Aspen’s greenhouse gas footprint. A 2022 study found 42.6% of the trash buried at the Pitkin County Solid Waste Center was organic material that could have been diverted for compost,
Organic material is the single largest category of material disposed of as trash in the city. The council’s mandate will return organic resources back to the community and the local environment, promoting a zero-waste culture.
“As a result of this ordinance, we hope to see restaurants reassess their food inventories and avoid the spoilage of unused food,” Brosnan-Smith said. “We are eager to start working with businesses one on one to prepare them for the first phase of this mandate on Oct. 15.”
, all commercial businesses and multifamily properties must separate organics from substances designated for trash disposal, according to Ordinance 4.
The Environmental Health and Sustainability Department will educate and enforce the new law and will be available to businesses and individuals to help make the transition as smooth as possible, the release adds.
The ordinance passed on first reading Feb. 14.
For more information, visit aspen.gov/357/Waste-Recycling, or send an email to waste@aspen.gov.
Snow, cool temps allow SkiCo to extend seasons
Given above-average snowfall every month since October and consistent cooler temperatures, Aspen Skiing Co. will extend the seasons of two of its four mountains: Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain.
Each will be open for an extra week. Aspen Highlands will now close on April 16 along with Snowmass Ski Area. Aspen Mountain’s season will be extended through April 23. Buttermilk will close as scheduled on April 2.
Snowmass and Aspen Highlands have both already tracked around 300 inches of snowfall this season so far, which is close to full-season average totals, a SkiCo news release says.
“This has been one of the best winters for consistent snow that we’ve seen in recent history,” Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, said in the release. “Every month since October has exceeded the monthly average snowfall, and temperatures have remained cool overall. With March and April snowfall still to come, it looks promising to be an outstanding spring.”
More details regarding pricing and services will be announced at a later time. Visit aspensnowmass.com/four-mountains/mountain-announcements for further information.
Holy Cross rate changes take effect in September
Member-owned rural electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy has announced changes to its rates and tariffs that will take effect in September.
The co-op’s board adopted a multi-year rate strategy to better align revenue with the way costs are incurred and to create a more equitable cost allocation across Holy Cross Energy’s membership, a news release says.
“In order to maintain sufficient revenue to perform our vital functions now and in the future, we need to better align our rates with our actual costs of electric service,” HCE President and CEO Bryan Hannegan said in a letter to members.
The updated rate structure lowers the cost of energy for members while adding a delivery charge, increasing flexibility to manage costs through electrification and behavior changes, the utility said.
“By carefully managing our costs and avoiding the use of volatile and higher cost fossil fuels, we can keep our rate increase far below what you are experiencing in other parts of your monthly budget. On average, our rates will only increase by 2% in September,” Hannegan added.
Even with the changes, HCE rates will continue to be in the lower third of all Colorado utilities’ bills, the release states. In anticipation of these changes, Holy Cross is encouraging its members to begin to change how and when they use electricity now. With the new rate design, members will save money by decreasing their use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., the time of highest demand for energy on the electric grid in HCE territory.
Members may also enroll in the cooperative’s Peak Time Payback, a program that provides members with a bill credit for reducing their electric usage during blocks of time when the forecast for electricity demand will be higher than usual, according to the release.
For more information on the rate changes, visit holycross.com/rates.