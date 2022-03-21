PitCo jobless rate nears pre-pandemic levels
Pitkin County’s unemployment rate was 3.3% in January, a marked decrease from the 6.3% recorded during the same month in 2021 and signaling a return to the typically low jobless levels the area experienced prior to the pandemic.
According to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data released last week, Garfield County’s rate in January was 3.4%, down from 5.9% in January 2021. Eagle County’s unemployment rates were 2.8% and 5.2% respectively.
Following the onset of COVID-19 economic slowdown in early 2020, Pitkin County, which is heavily dependent on visitors, experienced some of the highest jobless rates of the state’s 64 counties for several months. The rates gradually dropped after restaurants, bars and other businesses reopened in the summer of 2020 amid a rebound in tourism.
The latest state labor department report says that Colorado’s private sector has fully recovered the number of jobs that were lost in March-April 2020.
“Since May 2020, the state has added 370,000 private-sector payroll jobs, compared to losses totaling 358,000 in March and April 2020,” the report states. “That translates to a job recovery rate of 103.1% and outpaces the U.S. rate of 89.8%.”
Colorado’s jobless rate in January was 3.9%, slightly lower than the U.S. rate of 4%. The counties with the five highest unemployment rates were: Huerfano, 7.2%, Pueblo, 6.3%; Rio Grande, 5.7%, Las Animas, 5.6%, and Fremont, 5.6%.