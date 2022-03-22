The Rio Grande Trail, which boasts 42 miles of multi-use trail between Aspen and Glenwood Springs, is one of 19 contenders for the 2022 USA Today “10Best” readers’ choice contest for the “best recreational trail” category.
10Best “provides users with original, unbiased and experiential travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world,” according to the USA Today description of the contest.
The nominees represent states from all over the country — and four trails in Colorado alone — ranging from Hawaii to Maryland.
“Our beloved 42 miles of paradise has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best ‘Recreational Trail,’” the Rio Grande Trail Facebook page posted Monday. “Give us some love” at www.tinyurl.com/RioGrande10Best.
Aspen Elementary School music teacher performs original cabaret at TRTC today
Marnie White, an Aspen Elementary School music teacher who has been with the district since 2001, performs her original cabaret at Thunder River Theatre Co. in Carbondale this evening at 7 p.m.
“With a wide variety of music from classical to Broadway to Pink!, expect moments of laughter, introspection, and joy,” the TRTC website describes. “This family-friendly event showcases David Dyer on the piano, with arrangements by former Crystal Palace pianist Michael MacAssey.”
When speaking about curating a song list that spoke to her life’s story as well, White said she couldn’t ignore the elephant-sized impact the last few years in particular has had on her own evolution.
“I started with wanting to tell the musical story of my life, with a lot of musical influences — my grandfather, my family — and it evolved into wanting to tell how I found my voice,” she said. “Not my singing voice, but my voice to stand up for myself and to stand up for other people. In this country, we are way too closed about mental health struggles, and I think if this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we should be more open about how hard things are for everybody. I wanted to walk the walk … and be open about that struggle for myself as well.”
The performance — the second of a two-show run — is part of the TRTC’s “Diva Cabaret” series, led by Aspen Historical Society’s Nina Gabianelli.
“It’s so individual. It’s everyone’s individual story, and yet so universal, right?” Gabianelli, who has helped numerous people steward and perform their own cabarets through the series, said. “Hopefully while the stories are being shared, it’s a communal piece. Cabaret for me is everybody in the audience having a say, whether they’re on stage or in the audience.”
Ticket information is available at www.thunderrivertheatre.com.
Holy Cross joins Garfield Clean Energy
Holy Cross Energy has joined the Garfield Clean Energy Collaborative as an affiliate member, according to a CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) announcement.
The addition to the coalition brings the total number of members to 10, alongside Garfield County, all six of the county’s municipalities, Colorado Mountain College and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.
“GCE affiliate members may be government entities, nonprofits, businesses or utilities that have adopted clean energy or carbon reduction targets and goals,” the announcement continues. “Holy Cross’s Vice President for Member and Community Relations, Jenna Weatherred, will serve as its non-voting representative on the GCE board.”
GCE is an economic development partnership that serves both its members and county residents. Members receive free consulting services to help them make energy-saving decisions about their facilities, vehicle fleets and renewable energy projects.
GCE’s public-facing programs, which are managed by CLEER (a local nonprofit), include home and business “energy coaching,” electric vehicle educational events, professional trainings and special assistance and rebates through campaigns such as Solarize Garfield County and ReEnergize Garfield County.
More information about GCE is available at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org.