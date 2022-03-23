After months of legal back and forth, Aspen Chapel announced on Tuesday that the ownership of the building is considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to reorganize the nonprofit to settle with the Aspen Jewish Congregation in a lawsuit.
“Discussions to settle [the] AJC lawsuit end in failure; lawsuit in Pitkin District Court poised to proceed,” the update reads.
According to the Aspen Chapel press release, AJC rejected a proposal for a two-year use agreement that would allow the congregation “time to locate a new property for its services and programs,” leaving the Chapel “forced to consider reorganization to repair its aging building and create a sustainable model for the future.”
In 1989, the Aspen Chapel board and the AJC came to a 99-year agreement that would allow the latter a permanent space for services, events and offices, and the AJC was given two representative seats on the board. At that time, the AJC paid 33% of the building’s maintenance and operating costs. Over the years, as the congregation grew, so too did its financial contributions to the chapel, to 40%. But in 2020 when the building required a new roof, AJC declined to participate, citing its own pandemic-related hardships. In August last year, AJC filed suit against the building owner.
“The long mediation process has led both groups to realize that issues of ownership and control of the Chapel building can’t be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction,” Chapel Trustee Barbara Owen said in a statement. “We respect the AJC’s decision to seek a new home and offered them a two-year transition period in which they could remain at the Chapel. But we must fix our building and our focus has to be on planning and funding that effort as soon as possible. The condition of the building is deteriorating every day and costs are rising. Time is of the essence.”
The AJC has already communicated preliminary plansto develop a place of worship and Hebrew school near the Brush Creek Park and Ride and Highway 82, as noticed in a memorandum earlier this month ahead of an Elected Officials Transportation Committee meeting.
With settlement talks at an end, the AJC lawsuit poised to proceed and the AJC actively pursuing a new building of its own, Chapel trustees now face approximately $2 million in major building repairs, the release explains. “Cost projections include extensive repairs of the stained-glass windows, replacement of aged water and sewer lines, ADA compliance measures, fire suppression and surface water drainage.”
Trustees must also find a way to pay legal fees to defend the AJC lawsuit, estimated at $200,000 to $300,000.
Valley View’s emergency room receives level three trauma center designation
Valley View Hospital’s emergency room received designation as a level three trauma center from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it said in a release.
The designation means Valley View provides assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization. The hospital said it provides 24-hour coverage from emergency medicine physicians, general surgeons and anesthesiologists and can provide emergency care for all ages.
The release said it “once again” received its level three designation, but did not specify its history.
“This designation ensures that our community has access to safe and high-quality trauma care close to home,” Valley View CEO Brian Murphy said. “This would not be possible without the dedication of our expert and compassionate emergency medicine providers, nurses, techs, and more, and the high level of trauma services that they provide.”
According to CDPHE data, 26 hospitals in Colorado are rated as level three including Aspen Valley Hospital, Vail Health Hospital and Community Hospital in Grand Junction. The nearest hospital designated higher is St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, at level two. It is the only facility on the Western Slope rated higher.
Valley View has partnerships with other hospitals to transfer patients that require more comprehensive care via helicopter.
Valley View’s emergency room is located within its Glenwood Springs hospital. More information is available at www.vvh.org/our-services/emergency/.