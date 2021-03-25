Highway alert for I-70 travelers
Westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 183, just east of Vail and west of the Vail Pass summit, will be closed Thursday for about three hours to allow for recovery of a semi truck, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.
The closure is planned from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, weather permitting. The semi to be removed was involved in a crash March 17 at mile marker 183, which closed the highway temporarily that morning.
According to CDOT, motorists will still be able to depart I-70 at exit 195 to access CO-91 at Copper Mountain and other locations nearby, including Leadville. For updates on weather, check cotrip.org.
Challenge Aspen announces new CEO
Challenge Aspen announced on Wednesday that Lindsay Cagley has been appointed its new CEO. An experienced business leader, Lindsay will succeed Jeff Hauser and begin her tenure May 10.
“Lindsay brings insight and experience from over 15 years of thoughtful and successful work in the outdoor and hospitality industries in numerous mountain resort communities,” a Challenge Aspen press release states. “Most recently, Lindsay served as the general manager of the Limelight Hotel Snowmass and the Snowmass Mountain Club.”
Challenge Aspen Board President Jack Kennedy commented, “We are so happy this national search turned up this gem in our backyard. Lindsay is a fit to the entire structure of Challenge Aspen and brings a continuing and deepening relationship with the Aspen Skiing Co. On behalf of the entire board, we look forward to Lindsay’s experience and guidance for the future.”
When asked “why Challenge Aspen?” Lindsay responded: “This organization is personal to me. Since my father’s massive stroke in 2004, he has been unable to participate in the type of life adventures that fuel his soul. Fly fishing, mountain biking, skiing and simply enjoying the mountains are outside of reach for many. Challenge Aspen creates possibilities, offering life-saving experiences for veterans and individuals living with disabilities and their families. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play a role in human healing, and to provide equal access to the outdoor pursuits that unite our community.”
Lindsay received her bachelor’s degree in language and world business from the University of Tennessee and a strategic hospitality leadership certificate from Cornell University.
Crown jewel
The Aspen Daily News family on Wednesday grew a bit, as publisher David Cook and his wife Christine Benedetti — herself an ADN contributing reporter — welcomed Ruby Maria into the world. Mom and baby are both happy and healthy, and dad is taking a few rare days off to celebrate.