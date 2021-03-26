Sunset runs
The Silver Queen Gondola and Ajax Express mid-mountain lift will keep spinning later into the evening, until 6 p.m. today, along with the Sundeck restaurant. With a 15-inch, seven-day snow report Thursday, the opportunity for sunset turns is just another reason to celebrate.
More potential snow is in the forecast, with 50% odds for snow showers this afternoon — though Aspen won’t likely get more than an inch, it could still make for refills for the extended on-mountain day.
It’s not the only opportunity to ski at dusk; SkiCo plans another 6 p.m. day on April 2, again on Aspen Mountain, so long as Ullr continues to provide.
Photo series raises $49K for Protect Our Winters
Just over a year ago, fine art photographer Gray Malin released his popular vintage-inspired photo series, “Gray Malin in Aspen,” in collaboration with The Little Nell, coinciding with the hotel’s 30th anniversary celebration.
“The playful images that were created highlight the undeniable glamour of Aspen ski culture with a yesteryear twist, featuring models styled in classic ski wardrobes along with a lovable Bernese Mountain dog and props such as vintage ski equipment, original Goyard and Louis Vuitton trunks, a 1950s Porsche and more,” a Little Nell press release described. “When planning the collaboration, Gray Malin and The Little Nell recognized the importance of including a philanthropic component and selected Protect Our Winters (POW), a non-profit close to The Little Nell’s parent company, Aspen Snowmass, as the beneficiary.”
Malin committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from each sale from the series made on graymalin.com to POW, a nonprofit climate advocacy group for the winter sports community. A year later, $49,289.17 has been donated.
Prominent Aspen locations in the series include The Little Nell’s porte-cochère and slopeside balcony from the Paepcke Suite, as well as Buckhorn Cabin on Aspen Mountain, Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro on Aspen Highlands and more.