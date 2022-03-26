Aspen High’s Parker named 3A Coach of the Year
Aspen High School’s undefeated state champion basketball team received another round of awards Friday night with the announcement of the Colorado All-State teams.
As voted on by the state’s head coaches, Cory Parker was named 3A’s Coach of the Year for leading the Skiers to the school’s first state title. The Skiers placed three players across the first and second teams — no other school in the state had more than one.
Shae and Braden Korpela were named to the first team while Porter Lee was named to the second team. Additionally, Lucas Lee was named to the honorable mention list
The 3A classification’s Player of the Year award went to Jordan Reed of Manual High School in Denver.
Aspen power woes said to be resolved
City of Aspen electric workers believe they have found and repaired the issues that caused a power outage in Aspen’s downtown core on Monday afternoon.
Denise White, the city’s communications director, said Friday that a planned power outage on Thursday between 4 and 6 a.m. gave workers an opportunity to look for issues. White said they found a group of eight or nine cables with one faulty one in the mix that was believed to be the cause of the issue.
The faulty cable had been on a list of items to be replaced in the near future, but had not been a priority, she said.
Workers repaired the cable, White said, and the city does not expect to have additional problems. Workers were able to finish the repair by 5:30 a.m. Thursday, allowing downtown power to be restarted earlier than planned.
Several buildings — including Aspen City Hall — reported a loss of power and internet around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The outage interrupted the live stream of a city council work session on Community Grassroots TV. The meeting adjourned early.