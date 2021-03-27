PitCo to implement new construction parking plan
Beginning May 3, Pitkin County will implement a new residential construction parking program on county roads.
According to a Friday news release from the county, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners approved a construction parking program in 2018 to mitigate parking congestion in residential neighborhoods and to encourage carpooling for construction contractors.
Residential construction parking along county roads has historically been a problem, leading to road congestion, road operational challenges, emergency vehicle response concerns, residential disputes and inability to manage or enforce illegal parking, the release states.
“The Board of County Commissioners is interested in providing contractors a legal parking option along county roads, while encouraging carpooling to construction sites,” Brian Pettet, Pitkin County public works director, said in a prepared statement. “Without the seasonal program, the county would have been forced to enforce the no-parking restriction on county roads year-round.”
Construction general managers will need to apply for a parking permit through Pitkin County Public Works and will need to request parking spots adjacent to the county road. These parking spots may not exceed the limits of the property boundaries of the construction site adjacent to the county road. The requested parking spots would be authorized based on parking availability next to the road.
“The construction parking program provides contractors an opportunity to designate parking at job sites while still allowing road and bridge operations and maintenance, and providing safe access for emergency personnel,” said Scott Mattice, county road and bridge director, in the release.
Contractors who fail to comply with the new system will be issued a stop-work order from the building department through a construction site red tag.
The cost of the parking permits will vary: annual permits, $6,000 per parking spot; permits from April 1 to Aug. 15, $4,000 per parking spot; permits issued after Aug. 15, $2,000 per parking spot; 30-day permits:, $1,000 per parking spot.
Rearview mirror hang tags will be issued and must be displayed in vehicles parked along the road. Hang tags may be used by multiple subcontractors on the site, but cannot be used for other construction sites, the release adds.
Construction parking along county roads is still prohibited between Nov. 15 and April 1 for snow removal purposes. Parking passes can be purchased online at pitkincounty.com/309/Permits-Road-Standards.
Airport announces dates for live exercise, burns
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will conduct its FAA-mandated live exercise on June 4 in accordance with Federal Aviation Regulatory Guidance. The exercise is required every three years and is a practical test of the Airport Emergency Plan, airport staff and mutual aid partners, a county news release states.
The exercise requires volunteers to act as accident victims and family members to test the airport’s response to incidents. The airport will have added safety measures and protocols in place to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and responders. Interested volunteers must register in advance.
In addition to the live exercise, the airport will be completing required controlled burns on May 31 through June 4. As a Federal Aviation Administration requirement, the airport is required to conduct live burn training on an annual basis for all aircraft rescue firefighters.
These simulations allow firefighters to train in realistic conditions in an aircraft fuselage prop. Flames will be visible on the west side of the airport, north of the Airport Operations Center, throughout the day starting May 31. “Please do not contact 911 or emergency services. This is a controlled, training burn only,” the release says.
To volunteer to act as an accident victim or family member of a victim, visit here.