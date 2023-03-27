The Aspen Flight Academy, in partnership with Atlantic Aviation, will award a total of $100,000 in scholarships to 11 Roaring Fork Valley high school students to learn to fly and obtain their private pilot’s licenses.
Atlantic Aviation, the fixed-based operator at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, has been a supporter of the Aspen Flight Academy since 2014 and announced the new scholarship program last October. The academy’s goal is to be inclusive, and 40% of their students are female.
“Aspen Flight Academy has over 100 high school students in the program and operates three new airplanes. Three top graduates from Purdue are teaching and training our high school students how to become private pilots,” said Jeff Posey, president of the academy and a pilot for more than 30 years. “We are one of the top high school flight academies in the U.S. and hope to continue our growth by partnering with companies like Atlantic Aviation.”
“We’re very proud to partner with Aspen Flight Academy to help grow our future aviators,” noted local FBO manager Jonathan Jones.
Added Mike Pearce, the academy’s board chair: “It is an amazing time to become a professional pilot. …The industry is projected to need tens of thousands of pilots in the next decade. Aspen Flight Academy is proud to help students become the next generation of aviation professionals.”
A presentation was held last Tuesday. Here’s a list of the scholarship recipients:
William Haneman, Aspen High School
Fiona Benvenuto, Aspen High School
Saffron DeBacker, Aspen High School
Arielle Washburn, Aspen High School
Aiden Knight, Aspen High School
Colin Luu, Aspen High School
Keyton Young, Aspen High School
Zoe Laird, Glenwood Springs High School
Gabriel Serson, Roaring Fork High School
Seona Miranda, Roaring Fork High School
Haven Keery, Roaring Fork High School
9th Judicial District announces vacancy
The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at the Garfield County Courthouse on June 5 to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge.
The district includes Pitkin, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties. The vacancy will be created by the July 1 retirement of the District Judge James Berkley Boyd.
“To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the district at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years,” a news release says.
The current salary for the position is $183,816. The initial term of office of a district judge is provisional, for two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by voters, enters a six-year term.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex-officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr., 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Lynn Reed, 109 8th St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.
The completed application must be emailed no later than 4 p.m. on May 5. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter, to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex-officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on April 28.
Members of the nominating commission for the 9th Judicial District judgeship are: Lauren Maytin and Blanca O’Leary, of Aspen; Angela Strode, of Rifle; Rachel Gates, of Meeker; and Sheryl Barto, Chris McDowell and Samuel Crary, all of Carbondale.