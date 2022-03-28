CDOT update on Aspen roundabout
The Colorado Department of Transportation provided an update last week on the Aspen roundabout project, saying the work will ramp up mid-April.
Preliminary work clearing shrubs and trees around the Highway 82 roundabout at the intersection with Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roads is anticipated to continue into early April and is weather dependent. Crews will have lane closures in place only when necessary to minimize impacts on traffic, according to the update.
As work progresses, motorists should plan for 15-30 minutes of extra travel time and heavy traffic when driving through the project area. CDOT and partner agencies strongly recommend that motorists consider using Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses when possible.
Starting in mid-April, crews will reconstruct the roundabout as part of large-scale mobility and safety improvements on the highway between the Aspen Airport Business Center and the city of Aspen. Roundabout reconstruction will replace the existing asphalt surface with concrete paving, a more durable surface.
Motorists will continue to be able to travel through the roundabout during reconstruction. McLain Flats Road, Smith Way and Cemetery Lane have been suggested as an alternate route option for passenger vehicles (light trucks and cars). Commercial motor vehicles (tractor-trailers, delivery trucks) should continue to use Highway 82 while the project is underway, unless their destination is on McLain Flats Road.
City council session set for 3 p.m. today
Aspen City Council’s Monday work session will begin at 3 p.m. today instead of the usual 4 p.m. start.
The change in schedule will allow flexibility for council members who will be leaving town this evening for travel. There will be no regular meeting on Tuesday, as it is the fifth Tuesday of the month.
On today’s agenda: an update on the residential building moratorium. Council is expected to give staff direction on proposed policy action so that ordinances can be drafted prior to the end of the moratorium period.
Denise White, the city’s communications director, said that while the moratorium schedule experienced a hiccup two weeks ago when Ordinance 27 of 2021 was ruled unenforceable, the process is now back on track and the city is moving forward under the newer Ordinance 6 of 2022, which replaced the previous measure on March 15.