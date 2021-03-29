Not too early to start thinking Basalt Half-Marathon
The 44th annual Basalt Half-Marathon is set for Sunday, June 6, and benefits the Basalt High School cross-country team. The 13.1 mile race is open to individual runners and two-person relay teams (where each runner runs 6.55 miles).
“After a one-quarter mile start on a dirt road, the racers descend approximately 1,000 feet in elevation along the paved road with clearly marked mile markers and finish in downtown Basalt at Lion’s Park,” according to a press release on the event.
On race morning, buses will depart Lion’s Park at 7 a.m. and ferry the runners to their start lines. Three aid stations along the course will be available. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over. Relay awards will be given to the top finishing male team, top female team and the top coed team.
The BHS Cross Country Team has made huge strides in the past few years. Most recently, sophomore Katelyn Maley won the women’s 3A 2020 state cross-country meet, while the women’s team placed third overall. Senior Sierra Bower was the 2019 women’s state cross-country champion. She has committed to Furman University’s D1 running program.
Coaching leadership comes from the father-daughter coaching team of Ron Lund and Amy Lund Rollins. According to Ron Lund, who is also the race organizer: “The race course is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful and racer-friendly runs in all of Colorado. The gentle downhill slope of the road allows for some exceptionally fast run times.”
Volunteers and sponsors for the event are needed. Contact Lund at 970-618-2063 or by email, runnerfam@comcast.net
Online registration is open thru active.com and registration forms may be downloaded and mailed in via www.basalthalfmarathon.com.
Race-day registration will be offered from 6:15 a.m. to 7 a.m. at Lion’s Park. The entry fee for individuals is $75 prior to race day and $80 on race day. Relay team entry fee is $100 prior to race, $130 on race day.
New construction parking program for Pitkin County
Beginning May 3, Pitkin County will implement a new residential construction parking program on its county roads.
In 2018, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners approved the construction parking program to mitigate parking causing congestion in residential neighborhoods and to encourage carpooling for construction contractors.
“Residential construction parking along county roads has historically been a problem, leading to: road congestion, road operational challenges, emergency vehicle response concerns, residential disputes and inability to manage or enforce illegal parking,” according to a recent press release.
“The Board of County Commissioners is interested in providing contractors a legal parking option along county roads, while encouraging carpooling to construction sites,” said Brian Pettet, Pitkin County public works director.
“Without the seasonal program, the county would have been forced to enforce the no-parking restriction on county roads year-round,” Pettet said.
Construction managers are asked to apply for a parking permit through Pitkin County Public Works and will need to request parking spots adjacent to the county road. The spots may not exceed the limits of the property boundaries of the construction site adjacent to the county road. Requested parking spots would be authorized based on parking availability next to the road, according to the release.
Contractors who don’t comply with the new system will be issued a stop-work order from the building department through a red tag.
Permit costs are as follows:
Annual permits are $6,000 per parking spot.
Permits good from April 1 to Aug. 15 run $4,000 per parking spot.
Permits issued after Aug. 15 are $2,000 per parking spot.
Thirty-day permits, $1,000 per parking spot. Construction parking along county roads is still prohibited between Nov. 15 and April 1 for snow removal purposes.
Purchase parking passes online by going to https://www.pitkincounty.com/309/Permits-Road-Standards