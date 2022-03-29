The Spring Street and Cooper Avenue intersection improvement project begins Monday and is scheduled to run through May 20, according to a city of Aspen announcement. The project will be constructed in five phases, with work activities to include sidewalk demolition, curb and gutter, concrete, utility and lighting. A four-way stop, curb extensions, ADA-approved sidewalks and ramps, stormwater improvements and painted crosswalks will be among the new permanent key features.
“It will be an impactful job in an area that is quite busy, but that’s why the work is being done in April and May,” Jack Danneberg, project manager in the city’s engineering department, said in a statement. “Phasing the project should alleviate some of the headaches while ensuring critical improvements are made downtown within a short work schedule of just six weeks.”
The Spring and Cooper intersection was identified as the second-most accident-prone location in the downtown core in a 2019 study and was subsequently targeted for safety improvements in the Aspen Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan, which outlines the community’s desire to create a pedestrian and bike-friendly town.
“The project’s goals are to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety by increasing visibility and reducing pedestrian exposure time in the crosswalk,” the city announcement outlines.
CMC hosts ‘Como la Flor: Cultivating Selena Scholars’ on Thursday
Mujeres Activas an Letras y Cambio Social de CMC (Active Women in Letters and Social Change of CMC) will present “Como la Flor: Cultivating Selena Scholars” during a virtual Zoom event on Thursday, per a Colorado Mountain College press release.
Dr. Sonya M. Alemán is an associate professor of race, ethnicity, gender and sexuality studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She studies intersections of race, racism and whiteness in the media and seeks to improve the educational experiences of students of color.
“Alemán will lead this interactive session based on a university course she teaches, and the first of its kind, ‘La Reina de la música Tejana (The Queen of Tejana music)’ dedicated to the life and career of Selena Quintanilla, who identified as Mexican American and Chicano,” the release explains.
“Como la Flor” will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom. Admission is free and the session can be accessed by registering atbit.ly/CMCselena.
For more information, contact Dr. Leticia Burbano de Lara, Professor, 970-947-8493 or lburbanodelara@coloradomtn.edu.