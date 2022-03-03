Pitkin County Citizen Boards are looking for volunteers to share their expertise.
The following boards have vacancies or members whose term expires on April 1, 2022: Animal Shelter; Board of Adjustment; Board of Appeals; Citizen Grant Review Committee; Financial Advisory Board; Open Space & Trails; Planning & Zoning; Redstone Historic Preservation Commission; Retirement Board; Senior Services Council; Telecommunications Advisory Board; Weed Advisory Board.
Please submit your application or renewal application at www.pitkincounty.com/citizenboards by Monday, March 14, 2022.
If you are interested in serving on the Healthy Rivers and Streams Board, go to https://pitkincounty.com/FormCenter/Citizen-Boards-12/Healthy-Rivers-and-Streams-Board-Applica-64