Smiling Goat Ranch is hosting the fifth annual Healing Hoof It on Friday at 5 p.m. in Carbondale.
This year a 5K run has been added to the annual awareness event, which also includes a one-mile walk and animal parade, according to a news release. The event begins at the Carbondale Recreation Center.
With a shotgun start, runners will go first, then walkers and then the Smiling Goat therapy animal parade. All participants will cross over Colorado Avenue to the Promenade.
The runners continue down Main Street and proceed to the scenic Rio Grande Trail and on to the Gus Darien Rodeo Grounds for the turnaround. They stay on the bike bath the rest of the way to the finish line where they began, the release says.
The streets will be closed as the walkers will join the walking parade of therapy horses, goats, miniature horses and dogs alongside families served by Smiling Goat and its community partners and friends. Then, they head to 4th Street Plaza for a post-walk celebration.
The cost of this walk/run fundraising event is $35 for adults and $25 for youths 3-18. Kids 2 and under may participate for free. Participants will receive a goodie bag and are encouraged to register in advance at smilinggoatranch.com/healing-hoof-it. Onsite registration will be available from 4-5 p.m.; the race starts at 5:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the walk/5K will benefit Smiling Goat Ranch, which provides therapeutic services for free to autism families, veterans with PTSD, children and adults with anxiety, depression and related conditions. The ranch served more than 300 people in 2021 and does not charge families for its therapeutic services.
For more information, visit smilinggoatranch.com or call 970-379-1383.
RFSD to start early childhood enrollment
The priority application period for the 2022-23 early childhood program at Roaring Fork Schools opens in April.
The early childhood program is offered at every elementary school in the district, a news release says. The program provides both toddler programming for children ages 12 months (and walking) to 3 years, and preschool for children ages 3-5 years.
Applications will be accepted both online or in-person on:
April 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glenwood Springs Elementary School
April 13, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sopris Elementary School
April 20, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverview School
April 20, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Crystal River Elementary School
April 27, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Basalt Elementary School
Completing an application does not guarantee a position in a program. Applications received before May 1 will receive priority consideration. Families will be notified of their application status by June.
Online applications and information will be available at rfschools.com/enrollment starting April 1.