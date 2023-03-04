Aspen Chapel to host artist talk for ‘Here’
The Aspen Chapel Gallery will host a free artist talk and reception on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The event centers around the gallery’s current photography exhibition, “Here,” which opened Feb. 15 and will run through April 1.
Wednesday’s event marks the second opening reception for the show and the first time for the chapel’s gallery to hold an official artist talk around it. The talk will start at 5:45 p.m. and feature the local photographers whose work is currently being showcased in the “Here” exhibition. Aspen journalist Andrew Travers will moderate the discussion.
Curated by Greg Watts, “Here” features images by local photographers documenting life in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“The photographs are about life in the Roaring Fork Valley, not just the mountains around us, but our valley and our lives here,” Watts expressed in a news release from the Aspen Chapel Gallery. “It documents the diverse place where we live, its’ people, architecture and landscape. It is about what makes a community.”
The show is in partnership with the Aspen Community Foundation’s Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Scholarship; 10% of sales proceeds and 20% of sponsorships acquired from the “Here” exhibition will go to the scholarship fund.
The artist talk follows a reception at the gallery, which is located off Castle Creek Road at 77 Meadowood Drive.
For more information on the exhibition, visit aspenchapelgallery.org.
Aspen Historical Society to wrap up film series
The Aspen Historical Society wraps up its Retro Films Series next week. The final screening will take place on Thursday at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Limelight’s Monarch Room, located just past the hotel lobby. The event is free and open to the public, with a $10 suggested donation at the door. Limited seating is available, and attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The community film series, put on throughout the winter in partnership with the Limelight Hotel Aspen, features a wide range of vintage films from the Aspen Historical Society Collection.
The select vintage films — which span several decades and cover skiing’s illustrious past in the Aspen-Snowmass area — were recently digitized to be shown for the first time on the big screen.
For Thursday’s final screening event, AHS is showing three short retro films — including “Just a Matter of Time” (1976), “Welcome to Aspen” (1984) and “Aspen Skiing Company Orientation Film” (1986).
Produced by Jalbert Productions, “Just a Matter of Time” is a 26-minute documentary about World Cup ski racing. It focuses on the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbühel, Austria, the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Olympics and America’s Downhill in Aspen. Featured in the film are ski racers Andy Mill, Franz Klammer, Bernhard Russi, Herbert Plank and Rosi Mittermaier.
“Welcome to Aspen” is a promotional film hosted by Andy Mill and Greg Lewis. Throughout the 21-minute production, the two tour Aspen in a Unicorn Booksellers hot air balloon and experience the area — from shopping in Aspen and the Snowmass Mall and dining around town to skiing, Wintersköl fireworks, skijoring and more.
Last but not least is the “Aspen Skiing Company Orientation Film.” Produced by SkiCo for the company’s 40th anniversary, the film provides a brief history of the area — from silver mining to early skiing and later improvements, like the Silver Queen Gondola — and also touches on developments around town related to Victorian buildings. The promotional film runs about 13 minutes long.
The hotel is offering food and beverage specials during the screening. For more information on the series, visit aspenhistory.org.
Aspen Winter Words to host Imbolo Mbue
Next up in the Aspen Winter Words event series is New York Times-bestselling author, Imbolo Mbue. The conversation with Mbue will take place on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen.
Mbue will be discussing her second novel, “How Beautiful We Were,” which is about a fictional African village’s fight against an American oil company. The book was named by The New York Times as “One of the 10 Best Books” of 2021.
Mbue’s first novel, titled “Behold the Dreamers,” was a New York Times bestseller and won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. It also was an Oprah’s Book Club selection and has been adapted into an opera and a stage play, as well as optioned for a miniseries.
Mbue’s works have been translated into 18 languages and published in dozens of countries.
A native of Limbe, Cameroon, and a graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia University, Mbue currently lives in New York.
Paepcke Auditorium is located at 1000 N. 3rd St. A book signing with the author will follow.
In-person tickets are $30 and virtual livestream tickets are $12. Visit aspenshowtix.com for more information.