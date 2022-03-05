Body recovered from Colorado River
Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, a body was discovered in the Colorado River near New Castle. Dispatch notified the New Castle Police Department, which responded “immediately” to the scene along with other agencies including the Colorado River Fire Rescue, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Coroner’s Office and the Glenwood Springs Police Department, a news release said.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department responded as part of its ongoing investigation into a missing-persons report from December 2021.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the release stated. “Information regarding the identity and probable cause of death will be released by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office once a determination has been made and next of kin have been notified.”
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office removed the body from the river Friday.
AVLT aims to double land conservation
Aspen Valley Land Trust has released its 10-year strategic conservation plan, which outlines the nonprofit’s goal of preserving more land across the Roaring Fork and Colorado river valleys. The document’s release comes as AVLT celebrates its 55th anniversary. As part of its strategic plan, AVLT aims to double the amount of land conserved by 2030. To see the complete strategic plan visit avlt.org/strategic-conservation.
Kalamaya | Goscha hires new trial attorney
Trial attorney Leanna Gavin has joined Kalamaya | Goscha’s domestic relations team, the law firm announced Friday. Gavin graduated from the University of Colorado Law School and was one of the first recipients of CU Law’s Leaders in Law and Community Fellowship. Leanna handles divorce, parenting disputes and family law issues. In addition to being an attorney, Leanna is a certified trauma-informed yoga teacher and volunteers with Phoenix Multisport, teaching yoga to people in recovery from addiction.