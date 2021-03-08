Glenwood Springs Community Center closed temporarily after six employees exposed
The city of Glenwood Springs will close its community center until March 14 after an employee became symptomatic following a COVID-19 exposure. The notification of the exposure of the worker, who is employed in the parks and recreation department, came on Thursday.
“The city quickly responded by contacting Garfield County Public Health which conducted contact tracing,” according to a March 6 press release. “Contact tracing determined six Community Center employees were exposed to COVID-19.”
The public health department notified the exposed individuals to quarantine through March 14.
“The order includes isolation or extended quarantine for individuals who develop symptoms during the quarantine period. People with questions should contact the public health office via email or call 970-945-6614 in Glenwood Springs or 970-625-5200 in Rifle,” the release noted.
The hockey rink is exempt from these closures and will continue to operate as normal.
To accommodate the reduced staffing because of the ordered quarantines, the community center is closed through Sunday. All reservations through March 14 have been canceled.
Those who are members will receive an additional 10 days on their memberships.
If the closure extends beyond March 14 because of staff shortages, there will be a notice posted on the website, www.glenwoodrec.com. Patrons are also advised to check social media for reopening information.
“We are grateful for the community’s support and patience while we do everything possible to protect both Community Center users and our staff,” said manager Cristi Newton, in a prepared statement.
FIS World Championships are this week
Practices begin today for the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships, with qualifications for snowboard slopestyle and freeski halfpipe beginning on Wednesday. The world championships run through March 16 at Buttermilk and are unique in that this is the first time the same nation has hosted back-to-back events.
Locally raised athletes competing in the championships include halfpipe skiers Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber. Snowboard athlete Chris Corning, a threat in multiple disciplines, is an AVSC alum.
Peter Olenick of Carbondale is coaching Finnish national team member Jon Sallinen, who last week won a Revolution Tour event at Copper Mountain.
As was true with X Games Aspen 2021, no on-site spectating is allowed because of the pandemic. The television schedule for the FIS World Championships is available at usskiandsnowboard.org/follow/all-sports.